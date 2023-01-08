Sunday Night Football: Packers lead Lions 9-6 at halftime

Getty Images

The Seahawks are rooting hard for the Lions on Sunday Night Football, and despite Seattle’s victory having eliminated Detroit earlier in the day, the Lions are not lying down.

The Packers lead 9-6 at halftime.

The Lions got a 33-yard field goal from Michael Badgley on the final play of the half after a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on Rasul Douglas during a timeout before the kick. Badgley kicked a 37-yarder in the first quarter.

The Lions’ first score came on a 12-yard drive after a fourth-down stop of the Packers and their second came on a 70-yard drive after a takeaway.

They briefly thought they had the lead on a 66-yard pass from Jared Goff to Jameson Williams early in the second quarter, but Matt Nelson was called for holding.

Goff went 13-of-21 for 115 yards as the Lions gained 135 yards, only 3 fewer than the Packers.

The Packers got field goals of 22, 49 and 48 yards from Mason Crosby.

Green Bay took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in seven plays, but despite a first-and-goal from the 5-yard line, the Packers couldn’t get in the end zone. Aaron Jones was stopped for a 1-yard gain and AJ Dillon for no gain before Aaron Rodgers threw an incompletion.

Packers returner Keisean Nixon set up field goal drives of 36 and 25 yards with a 30-yard kickoff return and a 16-yard punt return.

Green Bay did not punt in the first half.

The Packers turned the ball over on downs from their own 32, with Alex Anzalone stopping Allen Lazard for for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-one, and Jones lost a fumble at the Detroit 15 with Will Harris recovering for the Lions with 1:16 left in the half.

Rodgers is 9-of-12 for 103 yards, with Christian Watson catching three passes for 55 yards.