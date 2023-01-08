Texans fire Lovie Smith, after one year

The Texans have extended their streak of one-and-done coaches from one to two.

The team has announced that Lovie Smith has been fired after one year on the job.

The former Bears and Buccaneers (and Illinois) coach got the job under bizarre circumstances last year. A member of the coaching staff under former coach David Culley, Smith wasn’t one of the three finalists for the job, and then he suddenly got the job.

It will be interesting to see how the Texans explain the decision. It’s not as if Smith had a loaded deck of players in 2023.

In his final game, Smith scored a late win over the Colts. The victory cost the Texans the first overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Smith, 64 led the Bears to Super Bowl XLI in 2006. He coached Chicago from 2004 through 2012, and the Bucs in 2014 and 2015.

  1. The Texans have fired two coaches in a row after one season. The real question is what self respecting coach wants that job? Probably not many.

  4. I think they should have kept him. The team played hard with a developing roster. Not sure who they think they will get.

  10. Lovie, thank you for the 1st pick of 2023! Ya did Chicago a big solid!

  11. That`s what happens when the owner wants you to tank the game and you have the audacity to win.

  13. They should’ve given Lovie one more year. While their record doesn’t reflect it, the Texans were much better than many had expected, especially given how little talent their is on their roster and the lack of a franchise QB. Lovie walked into a terrible situation, what was the heck was he expected to do with that roster? The team was extremely competitive in most of their games and the players responded well to him. If they can develop their young players and have a great draft this year, they could be very competitive next season in the weak AFC South. Awful decision, but since it’s the dysfunctional Texans, it shouldn’t come as any surprise.

  15. Owner yelling at Lovie on the sideline: “We don’t want pick #2!”

    Lovie: “Guys, I think the owner wants us to go for two.”

  19. johnc44 says:
    That`s what happens when the owner wants you to tank the game and you have the audacity to win.
    ——————————————
    They made the decision to fire Lovie before the game, thats why the Texans won.

    Bears are holding an auction for Bryce Young. Do I hear 3 1sts…. do I hear 4?

  20. GM? Hello! They are not allowing Caserio to announce his third head coach in three years with the roster he assembled. Say it ain’t so.

  23. Worst franchise in the NFL. The league really needs relegation to get rid of garbage like the Texans. Lovie clearly knew he was gonna be fired the way he smirked when he got the W.

  24. I guess Caserio won the power struggle. Stick with the guy who traded away a franchise QB without a viable replacement.

  25. Can’t judge a coach with that roster in his first year by wins and losses. You judge it by how hard his team competed. They kept playing hard. Similar to the lions. This organization keeps failing their fans

  26. The person that needs to be fired in Houston is booger eating moron Cal McNair, but his mommy owns the team.

  28. He didn’t have much to work with and the organization is a joke, but how many opportunities is this guy going to get? He’s just not a good head coach

  30. I mean he’s not the best HC but I’d say they actually overachieved this year when you take a look at that roster

  33. Gonna have to add a minimum number of years the person has to be on your staff before getting the third round compensatory picks fit minority hires.

  34. Well, we all know rich owners have earned everything by having more merit than everyone else. So I trust the Texans owners are true American talents, true geniuses, real entrepreneurs who deserve to own one of 32 NFL franchises. They are real proof that the common person doesn’t know nearly as much as the genius, mega-rich owners

  35. I think Lovie knew he was cooked and won the game as a giant middle finger to management.

  36. Caserio is more proof that Patriots success was all Brady… Belichik and his cronies are all overrated trash

  37. Not saying he’s a good coach but I don’t think he’s the main reason the Texans sucked this year.

  38. This really helps Brian Flores case against the league. Black coaches are fired at a faster rate when compared to their white counterparts.

  39. I think he knew he was out and went and won to stick it to them. That said, the long term staff can be hired now and have their rookie QB. Ironically, the Colts are hiring. Dan Quinn to Houston.

  40. He was only hired in the first place to be fired. This was always the plan , the only question was when.

