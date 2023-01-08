Texans G.M. Nick Caserio says firing Lovie Smith was “best decision for us at this time”

Getty Images

Last year, Texans G.M. Nick Caserio cited “philosophical differences” in firing coach David Culley. After only one year. It made no sense.

This year, Caserio has opted to paint with a broader brush in firing a head coach after only one year.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Lovie Smith for everything he has contributed to our team over the last two seasons as a coach and a leader,” Caserio said in a statement issued on Sunday night. “I’m consistently evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time. It is my responsibility to build a comprehensive and competitive program that can sustain success over a long period of time. We aren’t there right now, however, with the support of the McNair family and the resources available to us, I’m confident in the direction of our football program moving forward.”

The development suggests that Caserio will be back, given that he’s the one who issued the statement regarding Smith. Still, Caserio is now 0-for-2 in hiring coaches, firing both after only one year. What coach in his right mind will want that job in 2023?

We’ll see. The Texans have the second overall pick, which would have been the first if the Texans hadn’t won Smith’s final game. And they have extra stuff from the Deshaun Watson trade. And the division is fairly wide open.