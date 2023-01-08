Texans win stunning comeback, hand Bears first overall pick in 2023 NFL draft

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 8, 2023, 4:11 PM EST
Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

The Texans didn’t tank.

In today’s season finale, Houston pulled off a stunning come-from-behind victory over Indianapolis and in the process hand the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Bears.

The Texans came out playing hard, jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and leading 24-14 late in the third quarter. But the Colts poured it on to take a late lead, and it appeared that Indianapolis would win.

Instead, Texans quarterback Davis Mills engineered a sensational comeback drive, throwing a touchdown pass on fourth-and-20 and then throwing a two-point conversion pass as well to give Houston a 32-31 lead.

Now the Bears will pick first and the Texans will pick second in the draft. Give the Texans credit for playing hard, but the Bears were the real winners.

Permalink 50 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

50 responses to “Texans win stunning comeback, hand Bears first overall pick in 2023 NFL draft

  1. You beat Jeff Saturday and the Colts to blow the #1 pick. Congratulations, what a Texans thing to do.

  4. The Bears are the worst team in football. I never thought I would see it happen. There was always somebody.

    Remind me again why Matt Eberflus isn’t on the hot seat?

  5. Houston really doesn’t lose much they will still get the QB they want because the bears already have one.

  6. For the final time, I want to point out that PFT picked the Colts to win the AFC South, and not only that, but picked them to be in the AFC championship game. They finished with 4 wins. Only 2 teams won less games.

  8. Thank you Texans hahahahaha! I was irate when the Colts took the lead. They finally did something right in the end. Now onto drafting a real QB and not that bum Stroud from Ohio State

  10. Brothaman says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:14 pm
    The Bears are the worst team in football. I never thought I would see it happen. There was always somebody.

    Remind me again why Matt Eberflus isn’t on the hot seat?
    __________
    Casual fans just don’t understand. The Bears are paying Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, and Robert Quinn to NOT play for them and get their money off the books. They led the league in dead cap space this season. Ryan Poles had to rip the bandaid off to clean up Ryan Pace’s mess.

    Now they have $120 million in cap space, the number one pick to trade, and a franchise QB. This is how a rebuild is done vs. signing mid level players and going 7-10. This season was a huge success.

  11. Thank you Lovie, I cannot beleive you helped the Bears the way you have. This is going to be a fun 3 months of conversation. Let the speculations begin. Wow, I’m and long time Bear fan and never seen the Bears have the first round pick. Talk about fun.

  12. Lovie knows he’s gone…..he got on the phone and told the owners “5 mil or we’re goin for two, your call pal”

  15. Houston really doesn’t lose much they will still get the QB they want because the bears already have one.

    ++++++

    Sir, you are not looking at the situation properly. The pick will be highly sought after by other teams that need a QB, and there are many of them.

  16. Now that the 1st spot goes to the bears the Texans lose out on their chose for QB. If anyone thinks the bears aren’t trading out of the number #1 spot for 2-3 first round picks is crazy.

  17. They’ll be trading out of that first overall pick and can hopefully recover that second round pick for Claypool and more. Sweet, let the bidding begin!

  18. Looking at what the 2023 draft has to offer, not much difference between first and second

    Fun Fact: The Texans scored as many points today as the Saints, Panthers, Jets and Dolphins combined. Let that sink in.

  19. Firing two Black head coaches back to back after one season isn’t going to go over well…

  20. If Poles andEberflus truly don’t think Fields is the guy then have the stones to package him in trade along with draft picks. I don’t know if he’s that guy or not, I don’t think anyone – especially the ‘experts’ who comment on this site – do either.

  21. Trade down with the Seahawks, grab the #1 they picked up from the Broncos, their original #1 and a second rounder…that is, of course if you love Fields.

  24. They just handed the Bears a mountain of picks in a trade out of 1 for a QB to a needy team. Saturday did his job and didn’t lose draft position in a meaningless game.

  27. chickensalad43 says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:19 pm
    Brothaman says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:14 pm
    The Bears are the worst team in football. I never thought I would see it happen. There was always somebody.

    Remind me again why Matt Eberflus isn’t on the hot seat?
    __________
    Casual fans just don’t understand. The Bears are paying Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, and Robert Quinn to NOT play for them and get their money off the books. They led the league in dead cap space this season. Ryan Poles had to rip the bandaid off to clean up Ryan Pace’s mess.

    Now they have $120 million in cap space, the number one pick to trade, and a franchise QB. This is how a rebuild is done vs. signing mid level players and going 7-10. This season was a huge success.

    ——

    $120 million cap space. People aren’t running to sign and play (get hurt) at Soldier Field for the worst team in football. For a QB that runs 90% of the time and an uninspired and vanilla defense. Not to mention, they’ve got holes at every position.

    Casual fans is expecting the same coach that lead them to the 1st overall pick to change his stripes and lead them to the promised land with a QB he and the GM didn’t even draft. This team is a mess.

  30. Brothaman says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:14 pm
    The Bears are the worst team in football. I never thought I would see it happen. There was always somebody.

    Remind me again why Matt Eberflus isn’t on the hot seat?

    ///////////////////////////////////

    Really? I would be surprised if the Steelers were ever the worst team in football but the Bears are basically the Cardinals without 1985. They long been a terrible Franchise and I’m not so sure they won’t blow all this cap space again.

  31. Brothaman says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:14 pm
    The Bears are the worst team in football. I never thought I would see it happen. There was always somebody.

    Remind me again why Matt Eberflus isn’t on the hot seat?
    __________
    Casual fans just don’t understand. The Bears are paying Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, and Robert Quinn to NOT play for them and get their money off the books. They led the league in dead cap space this season. Ryan Poles had to rip the bandaid off to clean up Ryan Pace’s mess.

    Now they have $120 million in cap space, the number one pick to trade, and a franchise QB. This is how a rebuild is done vs. signing mid level players and going 7-10. This season was a huge success.

    You think Fields is a franchise QB? Davis Mills will have a better NFL career, but as a backup. Fields will be out of the league in a few years. Bears might be in a good cap position now, but Texans are too, better actually. Both teams don’t a have a QB though. Bears would be wise to pick up Young or Stroud if they think either is can be an elite QB.

  32. Don’t assume the Bears won’t take a QB Fields has been awful lately.

    ——————————————————-

    With one of the worst oline’s in the league and no wr’s. If it wasn’t for his legs he would have been injured a long time ago

  33. The funniest part of the Texans incompetence? The Colts will end up with the first pick after trading with Chicago and end up with Bryce Young.

    Colts will have had the 1st pick four times; John Elway, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and now Bryce Young. The Texans have had the first pick 3 times; David Carr, Mario Williams, Jadaveon Clowney.

    The Texans are the lowest form of NFL life…someone has to be…it’s them.

  34. As a Bears fan, it’s actually embarrassing to have the first overall pick. But if you’re going to stink, you might as well try to take advantage and I hope they do by trading out and getting a boat load of picks in return. Previous commenters have said this isn’t a great year for the first pick but I disagree – every year is, somebody is always looking for that perceived best player in the draft and is usually willing to pay for it. If you don’t get the trade offer you want, you’ll still get the first pick in each round (minus the second) . Best day of the year for Bears fans.

  35. I think Lovie knew he was gone before this game started and tried his best to stick it to the Texans. If they were going to let him go, they should have done it after last week, don’t give him the chance to get his guys to win one for him.

  36. The Bears need to draft Young and trade Fields. Fields put up 75 yards on 7-21 passing against the Lions in Week 17. The Lions have a bad pass defense. If Fields keeps running at the pace he did this year he will be out of the league in 3-4 years.

  37. Brothaman says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:14 pm
    The Bears are the worst team in football. I never thought I would see it happen. There was always somebody.

    Remind me again why Matt Eberflus isn’t on the hot seat?
    – – – – – –

    Why in the Sam Hill would a coach who had a roster in which the three best defensive players were traded away and the best offensive linemen not extended be on the hot seat? I’m not saying ‘Flus is the guy, but this is simple, Football 101. Nobody can win with a junior varsity high school roster such as the Bears’.

  38. The Texans can’t even lose properly. Some qb-needy team will trade with Chicago and leave the Texans holding the bag…again.

  39. If the Bears can find someone foolish enough to trade a first round pick for Fields, they should jump on it immediately and start over with an actual quarterback who can throw the football.

  40. Also winning today, the Steelers who own the 1st pick of the 2nd round. That Claypool trade definitely won by Pittsburgh

  41. The Bears were the “real winners” because they now have the first overall pick? Really? Time will tell. Not the musings of some sportswriter.

  42. Colts will have had the 1st pick four times; John Elway, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and now Bryce Young. The Texans have had the first pick 3 times; David Carr, Mario Williams, Jadaveon Clowney.

    Colts also had a Jeff George

  43. Stick it to the man….if you’re about to be fired, and you can legally sabotage your soon to be former employer….do it.

  45. Fields wouldn’t have even been the starter at Ohio State this year.

    Bears will be Bears and won’t take a QB. It’s still Ryan and Matt in Chicago.

  47. Hopefully the bears can convince Houston or Seattle other teams are after their guy and turn that pick into four firsts over two years.
    Dream scenario would be getting Jalen Carter at 4 with 3 other first round picks in their back pocket.

  48. txdr says:
    January 8, 2023 at 4:43 pm

    The Texans are the lowest form of NFL life…someone has to be…it’s them.
    =====================================================================================

    Well I’m a Browns fan, I had a few PBRs and somehow I think you’re wrong. Haslam has cemented the Browns into horse pucky.

  49. Best case scenario for the Bears is Will Anderson after trading from 1 to 2 and then 2 to 3 and picking up a truckload of picks from two other teams along the way.

    Anderson is very very good but the Bears need 7 to 8 new starters on each side of the ball. Poles needs both quality and quantity out of this offseason.

  50. Oh and Lovie Smith is one of the best things to happen to my bears in my lifetime. Hopefully Fields will get in that conversation. Lovie is probably 3rd behind the 85 SB team and the 83 draft. Pretty bad when another teams HC is a top 5 franchise changer in over 40 years.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.