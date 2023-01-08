Texans win stunning comeback, hand Bears first overall pick in 2023 NFL draft

Getty Images

The Texans didn’t tank.

In today’s season finale, Houston pulled off a stunning come-from-behind victory over Indianapolis and in the process hand the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Bears.

The Texans came out playing hard, jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and leading 24-14 late in the third quarter. But the Colts poured it on to take a late lead, and it appeared that Indianapolis would win.

Instead, Texans quarterback Davis Mills engineered a sensational comeback drive, throwing a touchdown pass on fourth-and-20 and then throwing a two-point conversion pass as well to give Houston a 32-31 lead.

Now the Bears will pick first and the Texans will pick second in the draft. Give the Texans credit for playing hard, but the Bears were the real winners.