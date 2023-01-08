Texans winning, Bears losing with first overall pick in 2023 NFL draft on the line

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 8, 2023, 2:23 PM EST
The Texans aren’t tanking, and the Bears may benefit.

Heading into today’s games, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft came down to this: The Texans own the first pick unless both the Texans win and the Bears lose. And at halftime the Texans lead the Colts 17-7, while the Vikings lead the Bears 16-6.

So if current scores hold, the Bears will pick first and the Texans second in the 2023 NFL draft.

A Vikings win could affect their playoff seeding, although Minnesota is guaranteed to be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NFC, so this game isn’t extremely important to them. And the Colts are paying only for draft positioning and can’t move ahead of either the Texans or the Bears in the draft order, so this game isn’t extremely important to them either.

But it’s very important in Chicago and Houston, and right now it’s Chicago fans who have to feel good about their chances of getting the top pick.

11 responses to “Texans winning, Bears losing with first overall pick in 2023 NFL draft on the line

  1. Lovie Smith reading the headlines like “Oh you want to fire us huh? Once a Bear always a Bear.”

  2. If these scores hold I don’t ever want to hear Bears fans knock Lovie Smith again.

  5. Lovie Smith is a great man. He is unfortunately a mediocre to bad head coach. As he’s perpetually a dead man walking…he can’t draw any quality staff to help him out.

    I do appreciate his help in landing that #1 draft pick in Chicago. Thanks Lovie!

  6. fightingirishman says:
    January 8, 2023 at 2:36 pm
    Well, the Bears aren’t drafting a QB, so the Texans are safe there.
    __________
    But the Bears will trade the pick to the Colts, Seahawks, Panthers, or someone else who does need a QB. Houston still guaranteed one of the two QBs though.

  8. The Bears better draft a QB. I don’t care if Fields is the second coming. Draft a damn QB

  9. The Bears price for that pick-See what they gave uo for Trubisky a few years ago

  11. Fields has looked awful lately. I was a supporter of his but it looks like teams have figured him out. Don’t be so quick to say the Bears don’t need a QB.

