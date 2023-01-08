Tom Brady’s day ends late in second quarter

Posted by Charean Williams on January 8, 2023, 2:44 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Despite the Bucs having already clinched the NFC South and having nothing to gain Sunday, Tom Brady started against the Falcons. He played five possessions before leaving with 4:00 left in the second quarter.

Blaine Gabbert threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage on his first possession to give the Bucs a 17-10 halftime lead.

Brady went 13-of-17 for 84 yards and a touchdown, throwing an 8-yard score to Kyle Rudolph.

Receiver Mike Evans was active but didn’t play because of an illness.

Desmond Ridder is 5-of-10 for 41 yards and a touchdown, a 2-yard pass to MyCole Pruitt. Tyler Allgeier has rushed for 66 yards on 11 carries.

