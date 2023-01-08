Tyreek Hill returns, but Dolphins tied 3-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Dolphins got wide receiver Tyreek Hill back on the field before halftime, but his return from an ankle injury didn’t help them take a lead over the Jets.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson was sacked by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams on the final play of the half and the two teams are tied 3-3 at halftime. The Dolphins need a win and a Patriots loss to advance to the playoffs.

Thompson was able to lead the Dolphins on a 10-play, 36-yard drive for a field goal after Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 55-yard kick. The Jets went on a scoring drive of their own in response and it included a 36-yard pickup by wide receiver Garrett Wilson that is the longest play by either team so far on Sunday.

The Jets have just 102 yards with Joe Flacco at the reins of the offense, but their defense has made things sufficiently difficult on Thompson to keep this game from going Miami’s way. If the Dolphins can’t change that after the break, their season will be over.