Vikings waltz into playoffs with easy win over Bears

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 8, 2023, 4:03 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

For most of this season, the Vikings’ wins have been close and hard-fought. Not today.

The Vikings went to Chicago and easily beat an overmatched Bears team today, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back.

Kirk Cousins had a great first half and then gave way to Nick Mullens, who did enough to hold the lead as the Vikings won going away.

Minnesota finishes the season 13-4 and will be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Bears’ loss drops their record to 3-14 on the season.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Vikings waltz into playoffs with easy win over Bears

  1. Of course we couldn’t count on the Bears to beat the Vikings, or do anything at all. What a pathetic franchise.

  3. Hopefully this restores a little confidence after last week’s beating at the hands of the Packers.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.