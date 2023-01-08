Wild card playoff schedule: Cowboys-Bucs will play on Monday Night Football

Posted by Charean Williams on January 8, 2023, 11:43 PM EST
Wild Card Playoffs - Atlanta Falcons v New York Giants
Only minutes after the Seahawks clinched the final wild-card playoff berth, the NFL announced the wild card weekend schedule.

Tom Brady and the Bucs face the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. He is 7-0 all-time against Dallas, including a season-opening win over them in September.

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 7 Seattle at 2 San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Sunday, January 15

AFC: 1:00 PM (ET) 7 Miami at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 6 Baltimore at 3 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Dallas at 4 Tampa Bay (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

The NFL will announce the divisional playoff schedule next weekend.

12 responses to “Wild card playoff schedule: Cowboys-Bucs will play on Monday Night Football

  3. Santa Clara getting roughed up and knocked out in the WC round should really make things interesting in the NFC.

  5. Trevor “The Chosen One” Lawrence will Lead the Jags to a Wild Card Playoff win by a score of 30-27 over the L A Chargers!!!
    Book It Baby!!!
    #JAGSNATIONRISEUP🏈

  7. Only one west coast game and they put them in the early window? The league doesn’t like the 9ers. I hope they use it as motivation.

  8. This is great news for Dak Prescott. Hopefully he uses the extra day or two to learn to throw a football.

  9. It’s very possible that San Francisco will get to host a Dallas or Tampa Bay team that has over 2 fewer days of rest and has to travel across country on top of it.

  10. Great now I know I can do something else next monday night. I for one am so sick of brady on my tv every single week. Grandpa retire already please!

  11. Expected to be at or below freezing in Buffalo next Sunday at game time – The Fish better pack some extra socks for this trip!

