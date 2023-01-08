Xavien Howard, Bradley Chubb active for Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins are down their top two quarterbacks for Sunday’s game against the Jets, but they are getting a pair of defensive players back in the lineup.

Cornerback Xavien Howard and defensive end Bradley Chubb are active for Miami. Howard missed last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots with a knee injury while Chubb was sidelined by a hand injury. Both players were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

Left tackle Terron Armstead remains out with multiple injuries. He was listed as doubtful, so his absence is an expected one for Miami.

Skylar Thompson will be starting at quarterback for the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa is out with a concussion and Teddy Bridgewater has a dislocated pinkie.