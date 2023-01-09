Aaron Rodgers holds all the cards for 2023

Posted by Mike Florio on January 9, 2023, 11:18 AM EST
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards.

Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed.

If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the money. And while they could trade him, no other team would take on that financial responsibility if he makes it clear he doesn’t want to be there.

So while Rodgers called the coming decision “mutual,” it really isn’t. Last year, he secured the unilateral ability to continue, or not continue, the relationship for two years.

If he wants to stay, he will. And if the Packers decide they want him to go, the challenge in the coming weeks will be to get him to come to that conclusion on his own.

But why would he retire? It’s $60 million. For one more year of football. Sixty million.

While it seems as if he’s at least thinking about not playing, money talks. Sixty million screams. And no amount of kicking and screaming by the Packers will change that fact.

78 responses to “Aaron Rodgers holds all the cards for 2023

  1. Ted used to say that it’s better to be a year too early than a year too late when moving on from a player. That lesson seems to have been ignored in this case.

  2. The Packers deserve whatever they get for putting themselves in this position.

  3. Would Rodgers have to repay his prorated signing bonus if he retires? Thats $37M. So he could make $110m for playing 2 more years or pay $37M.

    Hmmm, tough decision.

  5. Gutey caved and he is finally paying the price. Gutey is in over his head that is clear. What did Gutey get for caving to Rodgers. A one and done playoff and failing to qualify for the playoffs losing season. Well done Gutey I hope you stay there for decades.

  6. We won’t know until the last possible second. Rodgers loves nothing more than taking his sweet time making decisions and having everyone play the “will he/won’t he” game as if he’s not a late-30s me-first weirdo underachiever.

  7. Something tells me the head coach would drive him to the airport if things went his way ! I would be tired of being under Erin’s reign of terror!

  8. Hold them hostage. Anyone have a legitimate reason why he shouldn’t? Don’t bother appealing to emotion. $60mm automatically makes emotional reasons moot.

  9. I can’t picture him playing anywhere else. I’ve never seen such a great team get to the playoffs so many times and blow it with a Hall of Fame quarterback. A lot of it was on Rodgers, but regardless, it was a colossal disappointment for everyone involved.

  11. Aaron Rodgers last time making the Superbowl = 2011. All stats, a lot of brat, a Lot of big games lost at Home. 60 mil seriously

  12. I just looked up his net worth and while $60M is a whole lot of cash he certainly would not be hurting if he left. One possibility is he agrees to walk away and gets part of the cash.

    Nah, what am I saying? It’s Rodgers. He’ll hold the Pack hostage for months.

  13. Who negotiated that contract? Shareholder revolt!!! The drama queen will do enough “thought” to remain in the headlines and RELUCTANTLY TAKE THE $$$$$$$. What a disaster, free agent freeze and lucky to pay draft picks, All the while your QB whines and gives his opinion of whom you should be hiring, while keeping his wallet full and laughing all the way to the bank,

  14. ….of course he does….he’s, shall we say inherently privy…..

    More drama than AB….but a midwestern darling.

  16. With his declining skills that’s not a bad gig. 60 million riding the pine behind Jordan Love.

  17. Rodgers really manifested a great playoff run didn’t he? All his Ayahuasca and rhe his belief in the “the power is the mind” really resulted in a great season didn’t it? ARodg has confused being able to throw a football amazingly well with being a visionary. Narcissism will do that to a man. The sooner Aaron Rodgers is done with football, the sooner he can get out into the world and get some scale for his average intelligence and learn that his great skill in life was his ability to throw(which resulted in one super bowl( just like Favre who he thought he was so much smarter than). Then he can take on the challenge of life and he will look back at the time when he was celebrated for his great gift(which he mostly squandered by wanting to be something other than a great quarterback and teammmate). Au revoir Monsiuer Rodgers. We will miss your boring, underachieving self.

  18. He is too old and his skills have declined measurably. He’s a Packer or retired…nobody going to pay him top money anymore.

  21. Go away Aaron..you will never win another SB and winning only 1 is not enough to put you in with the great ones of all time.

  22. I cant see Rodgers wanting to go out on a season like this one. The 60 million just makes his decision a LOT easier.

  25. He always holds all the cards, because the GM, HC, and President don’t have a set to tell him otherwise. No Pack No. 😂😂😂

  26. He’s not retiring. Every player sounds like they’re done after the last game of the season… Give him a month off… Let him go on vacation with his billionaire girlfriend and he’ll be ready to go for another year or two. He’s not walking away from that kind of $$$.

  27. wouldn’t put it against Rodgers to do so. Selfish until the end. Watching the Lions humiliate him last night was the best part of the season.

  29. He ain’t going anywhere. He’s too self absorbed to do anything other than bask in the attention he will get all off-season as he “decides”. Then he’ll come back or demand a trade. Can’t wait for him to just go away.

  30. Whatever he does, it won’t be done quickly. Prolonged speculation means a prolonged spotlight. And Aaron Rodgers l-o-o-o-ves the spotlight.

  32. fmc651 says:
    January 9, 2023 at 11:22 am
    Gutey caved and he is finally paying the price. Gutey is in over his head that is clear. What did Gutey get for caving to Rodgers. A one and done playoff and failing to qualify for the playoffs losing season. Well done Gutey I hope you stay there for decades.
    —————————————————————————-
    One and done playoffs, but a QB that was the league MVP. I suppose you think Jordan Love would’ve even got them to the playoffs, or even into a win and in situation? Hahahahaha. By the way, I don’t like Rodgers.

  33. What he means with the “not hold them hostage” comment is clear. He’ll re-negotiate the contact and let the Packers off the hook.

  34. Watching Aaron Rodgers lose along with the Patriots might have been better than the Steelers making the playoffs.

    Beautiful to behold.

  37. I think he might be trying to get the best of both retirement and the $60M guarantee. He can negotiate a settlement: “You pay me $30M and I will walk away.”

  38. Or the Packers could be proactive announce that Jordan Love will be the starter going forward, then wait to see what Rogers decides to do. If he chooses to stay in Green Bay, they’d have a competent backup. They’re going to have to pay him one way or another. But he’d probably ask to be traded. I don’t think his ego would allow him to go out as a backup. And if no team is willing to take on the contract, the Packers would then have the leverage to approach him about renegotiating his contract in order to facilitate a trade. If they still can’t pull off a trade, leave him as the backup. If he causes too much drama, suspend him for conduct detrimental to the team and recoup some of that salary.

  39. Bait DPI.

    Hard count free play.

    Catch the D in a substitution.

    Run the ball, if they can.

    That’s what $60MM will get Green Bay and what they’ve been getting for the last several years.

  41. Packers have mishandled this from the outset, thanks to a poor effort from the front office. They wasted a draft pick on Jordan Love, when they could have instead drafted a Tee Higgins or Michael Pittman with that pick and given their QB some help in thin WR room. Compared to some other teams, they’ve done a pretty poor job of putting a team around Rodgers.

  42. Lee VanCleef says:
    January 9, 2023 at 11:38 am
    Go away Aaron..you will never win another SB and winning only 1 is not enough to put you in with the great ones of all time.
    ———————————-
    How many rings does HoFers Dan Marino, Jim Kelly have combined? How many times have Dan and Jim been the NFL MVP combined? Hint: less than Aaron Rodgers

  43. This guy comes off as a lost soul. It doesn’t appear as though he even knows who he is, off the football field, and and his age, that’s a problem. Might be time to ride off into the sunset and figure yourself out.

  44. He‘s a good quarterback, but no longer a great one. He needs to put time into his craft and into his relationships with his young receivers, because part of his greatness during his MVP season was his connection with Davante Adams that was so perfect that he could simply throw the ball wherever he wanted and Adams knew exactly where to had to go to catch. You build these relationships during OTAs, voluntary camps and regular camps.
    I‘m not sure if Rodgers still wants it that bad or if he’s just happy with the attention he’s getting and by simply sticking it to the Packers and make them eat crow until they release Jordan Love.
    It’s definitely not about money – he has enough of it. This is about attention and revenge.
    We‘ll see if it’s about success and his legacy, if and when he participates in offseason programs and camp.
    My guess is he‘ll have another cup of tea.

  46. Who says AR is holding the Packers hostage? Did he alone sign the contract between GB and him? Or did an authorized team representative sign it on behalf of the team? A deal’s a deal, isn’t it? What about if you buy a used car from and a few months later it springs an oil leak, the tranny starts slipping and it accumulates a fender dent or two? Do you think the dealer will take it back?

    The real problem is that many of these so-called “general managers” spend someone else’s money and not their own. Perhaps if their compensation packages were tied to team performance, they’d be more careful.

  47. GB is wasting Packers’s fans time. 60 mil per for a user.

    No thank you.

    Brady is in the same category. At some point you need to call out the oligarch instead of being afraid of him.

  48. Another off-season of “the beautiful mystery” begins. Will he or won’t he? Do we care or don’t we? This guy loves drama.

  49. People seem to forget that AR was the MVP the past two seasons. This was a down season caused by many issues; including OL injuries the first half of the season, the changeover in the WR position, and some poor choices by AR. However, there were plenty of great plays by AR. He still has plenty of talent.

  50. It’s $30 mil after taxes. He still has State Farm and Jeopardy money to fall back on. Plus, we don’t know how last week’s events affected him individually. We aren’t the ones taking the hits. It sure looked like this might have been it last night.

  51. It’s a great investment, nearly $60 million to finish third in the North. At least they finished ahead of Chicago, you know the team he “owns.”

  52. Will Aaron play this year? Is answered by the question, Does TB12 retire this year? If Brady retires, then Aaron will play. Aaron won’t want to be the 2nd best quarterback on the ballot. If Brady plays, then Aaron may well retire. Green Bay is not built for going after another Superbowl which is the only reason why Aaron should want to play.

  53. ANOTHER full off-season of Aaron Rodgers this ,and AARON RODGERS THAT, . He loves the attention and the power he has over the Green Bay Packers. He’ll drag it all out till late summer once again….and then come back last week of preseason games.

  54. Time for Rodgers 4-month stint performing Hamlet: To be, or not to be, that is the question/Whether ‘it’s nobler in the mind to suffer/The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune/Or take arms against a sea of troubles.

  55. bozobiden says:

    He’s Brett Favre 2.0 nothing more, nothing less, and it’s time for him to go
    ###

    He’s not as good as Favre. Favre won one SB and made it to another. Favre loved the game, Rodgers loves the attention. Favre was well paid, Rodgers was paid stupid money.

    It is time for him to go, but his arrogance and need for attention will prevent that from happening.

  56. Thank you for your ongoing great journalism, Mike.

    Mike, I’d enjoy a column that suggests it’s time
    for the Green Bay GM to move in a different direction…..similar to how the former GM Mr. Thompson and Mike McCarthy realized Favre
    was no longer the answer after the cold weather home game loss in 2012 vs. NY revealed Favre could no longer function well in
    cold weather.

    The same malady afflicts Rodgers: He’s lost three consecutive playoff games in January from 2021-2023 in Lambeau.

    In addition, his scrambling ability to break free from the pocket and, then, find an open receiver is NO longer effective.

  57. Rodgers may surprise you all. Say what you want about ayahuasca and the like, the man does have some spirituality. He is not a dullard. Yet, he will be plagued by the same demon that every athlete past his prime is. He will not know when it’s time to hang it up. Hindsight is so easy for all the naysayers. Stranger things have happened than to turn down 60 million dollars.
    I find a great amount of evidence to suggest that many hate the Packers because they’ve been so good for so long. I wish Aaron Rodgers and the Packers the best going forward.

  58. Aksetra says:
    January 9, 2023 at 11:53 am
    Bait DPI.

    Hard count free play.

    Catch the D in a substitution.

    Run the ball, if they can.

    That’s what $60MM will get Green Bay and what they’ve been getting for the last several years.

    —————————————————

    4 MVP’s

  59. No wonder he doesn’t care about training camp, because he gets what he wanted. Stupid organization.

  60. He may think he holds all the cards but in reality he’s not playing with a full deck.

  62. On a side note, this is a Rumor Mill. For the last month, Mark Murphys home is DePere WI has been vacant and so far no real estate signs are posted. Did he move? Is he leaving GB and not saying yet? Dunno.

  63. Rodgers is who he is, but he’s still the best QB in the NFCN hands down (and I can’t stand the guy). He’s not $60M for 2023 good though. Given the contract terms and the money it would be a surprise if he wasn’t back in 2023. This all relates back to Gutekunst’s disastrous decision to draft Love, only compounded when Rodgers bent the Packers over on the contract restructure — Packers’ management has been scrambling like a bunch of 13 year olds ever since.

  64. The LaBron James of the NFL. Go to a team with the talent you can’t do it. It’s easy to QB when your line gives you 10-15 seconds to throw the with receivers who are great. But when you have an average talent around you you’re an average QB

  65. But…but…but…I was told over and over that Rodgers’ salary cap hit is only $15 million a year!

  66. I’m tired of this perpetual Aaron Rodgers ‘will he stay or will he go’ soap opera drama. Guess what?…I DON’T CARE. There always seems to be a soap opera surrounding this guy.

  67. He’s not as good as Favre. Favre won one SB and made it to another
    ============

    Farve had a top 5 defense from 1994-1997, fewest points and yards allowed in 1996.

    What happened the only year Rodgers played with a top 5 D?

    (only. singular..)

  69. Why would Rodgers want to leave? Lots o’ money to stay, he is perfectly capable of playing at a high level. He is smart enough to know that when he negotiated that contract that he was giving up his “trade me to the team of my choice” card, no one is going to take that contract on. The beginning of the year was rough for GB but they started putting it together in the second half of the season as the young guys caught on. Status quo plus maybe another WR seems highly likely for 2023. I will file this story under “nothing burger” until proven otherwise.

  71. They rolled the dice, thinking they had a year to make a run at it. They failed, miserably. While that little run of wins was cute, this team and Rodgers are clearly declining. The only thing not declining is his massive salary and cap hits. Good luck.

  73. gibson45 says:

    People seem to forget that AR was the MVP the past two seasons. This was a down season caused by many issues; including OL injuries the first half of the season, the changeover in the WR position, and some poor choices by AR. However, there were plenty of great plays by AR. He still has plenty of talent.
    ###

    The down season was primarily caused by Rodgers not being committed enough to show up to the voluntary portion of the preseason in order to get familiar with the new WR’s, despite all the millions of dollars the Packers paid him in advance.

    Blaming his WR’s for not knowing where he wanted them to be was 100% on Aaron.

    His poor choices continued all season as he dissed his new WR’s time and time again.

    Assuming he decides to come back, it will be wash, rinse and repeat season with no better, or possibly worse, results in 2023.

    Jordan Love has a better rapport with these WR’s than Aaron does.

    Past MVP awards mean nothing after the worst season of Aaron’s career.

  74. Matt Ryan has been to a Super Bowl more recently than Rodgers, and Nick Foles WON a Super Bowl more recently than Aaron. Let THAT sink in!

  75. No loss. IF the Packers had won the game, they would have lost to the Niners in the Wildcard game…..as usual. Rodgers is a legend in his own mind.

  77. touchback6 says:
    January 9, 2023 at 12:02 pm
    GB is wasting Packers’s fans time. 60 mil per for a user.

    No thank you.

    Brady is in the same category. At some point you need to call out the oligarch instead of being afraid of him

    ———-

    We have seen how mediocre BB is since Brady left. I expect we will soon see the same regarding Matt Lefleur

