Bill Belichick on if Mac Jones is 2023 starter: He has the ability to play QB in the NFL

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2023, 8:54 AM EST
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Patriots season came to an end with Sunday’s loss to the Bills and that means it is time to start looking at ways for the team to produce better results in the 2023 season.

Improving the offense figures to be the top priority on that front. The decision to put the unit in the hands of assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge drew scrutiny before the season because of their lack of offensive experience and it remained a talking point all year because New England didn’t score enough points. Head coach Bill Belichick didn’t offer any hint of plans for the staff at a Monday press conference beyond saying that he has made mistakes but will always do what he thinks is best for the team.

Quarterback Mac Jones‘ play also came in for a fair amount of criticism over the course of his second season and Belichick was also asked about moving forward with him as the starter during the press conference.

“Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league. We all have to work together to find the best way as a football team, obviously quarterback is a big position, to be more productive,” Belichick said.

Belichick didn’t say that moving forward with Jones is the way to being more productive, so there will be plenty of areas on offense to watch as the Patriots try to put themselves back in the postseason.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Bill Belichick on if Mac Jones is 2023 starter: He has the ability to play QB in the NFL

  1. Wow, the answer should have been absolutely if he was keeping him. I wonder what Bill has up his sleeve.

  2. Bill will be flying an L on that coaching staff for years to come. That’s part of his legacy now.

    Also re Jones – that didn’t sound like an enthusiastic endorsement of your starting QB. We’ll see what that means soon.

    Going to be the most interesting Patriots offseason in years.

  3. He needs to sit a year, learn the position, learn to be a leader, and grow up. Maybe after that he’ll be starting Quarterback material.

  4. If the Patriots get a real OC and a good QB coach, then we’ll see what Mac Jones has. I sure wouldn’t give up on him after the season of garbage coaching the offense had this year.

  5. They have to continue to run the football because Jones is still developing his recognition of defenses, while getting rid of the ball quicker …

  8. Mac jones is who we thought he was. A pro ready QB ready to take over an nfl offense in his rookie year right away, (remember people ohhing and awwing over him his first few starts?) but he has an incredibly low ceiling that he’s probably already maxed out. Good luck with that coach.

  9. The mud slinging is already starting. Bill taking shots at the Krafts. I still think there is a chance Bill is out. It was always impossible in the past but this year feels different. Boston sports radio is no longer pulling punches.

  10. Having your defense guys run the offense is a recipe for disaster, the real question does BB get a chance to make that decision. Good place for Sean with a QB that still has upside (unlike Denver which only has a declining ability at the QB position), draft picks and not looking at cap hell with a franchise killing QB contract (kind of like what he had with the Saints).

  11. Good place for Sean with a QB that still has upside (unlike Denver which only has a declining ability at the QB position), draft picks and not looking at cap hell with a franchise killing QB contract (kind of like what he had with the Saints).
    ————–
    People talk about Bill’s .500 record post Brady. I believe Payton is .500 post Brees. That’s worth noting.

    Also the Patriots will have to send draft picks the Saints way to get him and this of all teams cannot afford to cough up draft picks. They need more young talent at a lot of positions.

  12. GoodellMustGo says:

    January 9, 2023 at 9:44 am

    Good place for Sean with a QB that still has upside (unlike Denver which only has a declining ability at the QB position), draft picks and not looking at cap hell with a franchise killing QB contract (kind of like what he had with the Saints).
    ————–
    People talk about Bill’s .500 record post Brady. I believe Payton is .500 post Brees. That’s worth noting.

    Also the Patriots will have to send draft picks the Saints way to get him and this of all teams cannot afford to cough up draft picks. They need more young talent at a lot of positions
    ———
    Actually it’s not worth noting since it’s not true. The 1 year Payton coached after Brees the Saints went 9-8 which is over .500

  13. Belichick will never publicly commit to anything a week in advance, let alone a season. It’s a foolish question to ask and the answer doesn’t indicate anything.

  14. 1footinthegraveandtheotheronabananapeel says:
    January 9, 2023 at 9:31 am
    Please keep him as the starter. Signed, Bills Mafia.

    ===

    His offense scored more points yesterday than did Allen’s.

  15. This year was totally wasted with Patricia. But biggest issue nobody wants to talk about is how any team could end up with Matt Patricia being the OC to begin with. If Patricia were a player he’d have been gone a long time ago but the Pats have become increasingly insular with their coaches to the point where familiarity and “knowing the system” are more important than being good. Is BB going to fix that? Does he even see it?

  16. Sunday Swami says:
    January 9, 2023 at 9:53 am
    GoodellMustGo says:

    January 9, 2023 at 9:44 am

    Good place for Sean with a QB that still has upside (unlike Denver which only has a declining ability at the QB position), draft picks and not looking at cap hell with a franchise killing QB contract (kind of like what he had with the Saints).
    ————–
    People talk about Bill’s .500 record post Brady. I believe Payton is .500 post Brees. That’s worth noting.

    Also the Patriots will have to send draft picks the Saints way to get him and this of all teams cannot afford to cough up draft picks. They need more young talent at a lot of positions
    ———
    Actually it’s not worth noting since it’s not true. The 1 year Payton coached after Brees the Saints went 9-8 which is over .500

    —-
    I knew it was around .500. But I should have added to be fair to Payton the reason why his record post Brees is mediocre was because his defense was weak not his offense.

    The Patriots still shouldn’t be giving up draft picks for a coach, they need to use them on players. They are not just one or two players away from being at the Buffalo Bills level. They need more talent.

  17. mogogo1 says:
    January 9, 2023 at 10:21 am
    This year was totally wasted with Patricia. But biggest issue nobody wants to talk about is how any team could end up with Matt Patricia being the OC to begin with. If Patricia were a player he’d have been gone a long time ago but the Pats have become increasingly insular with their coaches to the point where familiarity and “knowing the system” are more important than being good. Is BB going to fix that? Does he even see it?

    —-
    Agreed. It wasn’t just the coaching staff either. It was the scheme. That was supposed to be all changed up and we saw the outcome of that Patriots had a disaster of a camp and preseason.

    Just a reckless move by BB to do all of that just because he could. And they paid the price.

  18. You can’t be an effective pocket passer when you have poor pocket presence, and not seeing the field well. Mac Jones will need to improve in those areas or he will not last in the league.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.