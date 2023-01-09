Bill Belichick says he is returning in 2023, vows a thorough process of improving the Patriots

January 9, 2023
Patriots coach Bill Belichick rolled up his sleeves at the start of today’s end-of-season press conference, perhaps a sign that he knows he needs to get down to work after his team missed the playoffs.

Belichick confirmed that he will be back for a 24th season as the Patriots’ head coach and vowed that he will undertake a thorough process of making the team better.

“The process will start today,” Belichick said.

Belichick said missing the playoffs is not where the standard is in New England.

“Nobody’s satisfied with that. That’s not our goal,” he said. “There’s accountability everywhere, that starts with me.”

Belichick declined to say whether Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, the much-maligned assistant coaches who oversaw the offense this season, would be back in the same roles, or whether he might hire an offensive coordinator from the outside.

“We’ll look at everything,” Belichick said.

The reality is that Belichick has already accomplished everything he needs to accomplish to be recognized as one of the all-time great coaches in the history of football. But it’s noteworthy that all of those accomplishments came with Tom Brady as his quarterback: Belichick went 219-64 in the regular season with Brady and made the playoffs in 17 of 18 seasons. But Belichick has now coached 10 seasons without Brady (five in Cleveland, one with Drew Bledsoe, one with Matt Cassel and three since Brady went to Tampa Bay), and Belichick has only made the playoffs in two of those 10 years. Overall Belichick is below .500 without Brady at 79-87.

Belichick acknowledged today that he has to get better results. Without Brady, the results have not been good.

26 responses to “Bill Belichick says he is returning in 2023, vows a thorough process of improving the Patriots

  1. I really think this is Bill’s last season. A 72 year old coach can only take them so far.

  3. If he really is going to do a thorough process to make the team better, then that’s the silver lining to not making the playoffs yesterday. Huge changes need to be made on the coaching staff and it’s important to get to work immediately on the 2023 roster.

  5. His entire career is a fraud. Without Brady there’s no difference between him and Kliff Kingsbury. Rex Ryan has a better record as a head coach than he has without Tom Brady.

  6. Everybody talks about Belichick’s records with and without Brady. But the fact is most of the Hall of Fame coaches had Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

    Paul Brown had Otto Graham. Lombardi had Starr, Noll had Bradshaw, Shula had Unitas and Marino, Walsh had Montana and Young.

    To me that is what make Joe Gibbs the GOAT. Went to four super bowls and won three with four different quarterbacks. None of them close to HoF status.

  7. Tommy without Bill and Arians has a losing record. Fact. He can’t elevate an inferior coaching staff to finish over .500. Facts. Stone cold FACTS.

    Also if the Patriots and Bucs were in the AFC East with their 8-9 records, it’s worth noting that the Patriots would win the tiebreaker and finish ahead of them. Tommy only made the playoffs because he plays in a trash bag of a division just like he has his entire career.

    Most overrated athlete in sports. Always was.

  8. bill’s to do list:
    1. Fire special teams coach
    2. Hire a proven off coordinator.
    3: draft a stud wideout
    4. Fix offensive line

  9. The Patriots obviously would not have won all those Super Bowls without Brady. But they would not have won them without Belichick either.
    As for next year, they need to replace the offensive coordinator and special teams coaches ASAP.

  11. The whole argument about Belichick not winning without Brady is ridiculous. First of all, unlike every other GM in 2000, Belichick drafted Tom Brady and kept him around for 19 seasons. He gets all the credit for that. Also, he was doing well in Cleveland but got the rug ripped out from under him. They went 11-5 in the Matt Cassel season and somehow missed the playoffs. There has been a total rebuild since 2020. Yeah, one playoff appearance in three seasons isn’t great, but it’s hardly unusual.

  13. Did Bill commit to giving up Chessing while others are playing checkers as it seems not to work for him anymore?

  14. . Without Brady, the results have not been good.
    —–
    The Patriots had Brady in 2019 and the results were not good either. The team did win 12 games but Brady isn’t in any knowledgeable football fan’s top 10 list why they won that many games that year. Fact.

  15. BB was reckless a year ago bringing the two stooges back and thinking they were NFL level offensive coaches. His team paid the price. Sounds like he recognizes and owns those mistakes so that’s a start.

    Also Frank Reich is available. He’s a good OC. Just sayin….

  16. To me that is what make Joe Gibbs the GOAT. Went to four super bowls and won three with four different quarterbacks. None of them close to HoF status.
    —-
    Gibbs is criminally underrated as a head coach in this league. Was an offensive innovator.

    Bill is not the greatest coach of all time IMO. He’s one of the greats for sure and a HOF lock but I can’t definitively call him the greatest when he doesn’t have the most coaching wins (Shula), or the best record (Madden) or the best playoff record (Lombardi) and his coaching tree is well… not all that successful.

  17. notaloon says:
    January 9, 2023 at 9:09 am
    bill’s to do list:
    1. Fire special teams coach
    2. Hire a proven off coordinator.
    3: draft a stud wideout
    4. Fix offensive line
    ———————-
    Fire Patricia and move Judge back to special teams where he belongs. Then hire an offensive coordinator. I would rank 4 above 3.

    Patriots also need a lot more talent in the secondary as Allen and Diggs demonstrated yesterday. Took a while but yesterday was the first time this year I felt the team missed JC Jackson.

    They also need a new kicker and punter. Sad to see Folk go but I think it’s probably the end of the line.

    I’m happy Uche has finally emerged but they still need another LB.

    And they need to hit on their draft picks. Don’t waste first round picks on guys like Cole Strange who could be good players eventually but need a lot of work to get there. You pick a guy like that on day 2 or 3 not day 1. I felt the Patriots were a draft away but now I think they are two drafts away from the window opening. Just way too many needs in a lot of places. They need more good players than they have to compete with the elite teams.

  18. With a real OC, they’d be in the playoffs this year with a defense that no team wants to face. They are closer than most think to contending.

  19. Brady jumped shipped and cherry picked a team loaded with top 10 picks. BB stayed the course in NE and accepted the rebuild all while never picking below 15th (14th in 23) Of course the record is in Brady’s favor In all honestly though would you rather be NE or TB these next 3 yrs? The Pats have all their draft picks and plenty of salary cap. The biggest changes need to come on the coaching staff and OT position.

  20. Defense is in good shape.

    1) Fire Patricia
    2) Get a left-tackle
    3) Get a #1 WR
    4) Hire a real OC who can work with Mac.

  21. I have said that all along about coaches from multiple sports.Belichick would never be called the goat if he didnt luck into Brady. Same goes for Phil Jackson in the NBA. Would Jackson have the same standing if he coached the Magic or Nets? No, he got lucky and happen to have Jordan. He retired, then made his big comeback only to coach Kobe. Most hall of fame coaches had a ridiculously good player to help carry them to championships. And before all the “They did it together” people come out of the woodwork, try to tell me Brady did it together with Bruce Arians because he was such a good coach. No, Brady carried him to a super bowl win. I look forward to Belichick being exposed over the next few years. He would probably still have Brady if he had listened to Brady and got him some real weapons instead of convincing himself he was the reason for all the success and not Brady

  22. With a real OC, they’d be in the playoffs this year with a defense that no team wants to face. They are closer than most think to contending.
    __________

    Agreed they make the playoffs with a real OC but every mediocre team believes they’re really close and the vast majority are not. Even with a real OC, Mac Jones isn’t scaring anybody. They’re thin on talent in lots of places. They’ve slipped dramatically against their own division, let alone the league as a whole. Anybody thinking they’re an OC and one or two players away is kidding themselves.

  23. edk53 says:
    January 9, 2023 at 9:08 am
    Everybody talks about Belichick’s records with and without Brady. But the fact is most of the Hall of Fame coaches had Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

    Paul Brown had Otto Graham. Lombardi had Starr, Noll had Bradshaw, Shula had Unitas and Marino, Walsh had Montana and Young.

    To me that is what make Joe Gibbs the GOAT. Went to four super bowls and won three with four different quarterbacks. None of them close to HoF status.

    4012Rate This
    —————————————————————————————–
    You left Parcells off your list. He won two with Joe Shmoe quarterbacks.

  24. Under .500 without me for TEN seasons says it all. The Tuna, LT and I get together for a BBQ every year and talk about how we carried that guy.

  26. Mac is not an nfl caliber quarterback. He lacks the arm strength to make the throws.
    Move on from Mac. He has to put so much air under the pass to make a deep pass that they are easy pickoffs because in the NFL everyone is fast.
    Fire cam mcaccord or whatever the special teams coordinator name is. That aspect has been atrocious for his entire 3 year tenure

