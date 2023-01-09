Broncos request interview with Dan Quinn

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2023, 10:23 AM EST
Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The end of the regular season means that it is time to kick off head coaching searches around the league and the Broncos are off and running.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has requested an interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn interviewed with the Broncos last year before Denver hired Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired after 15 games on the job.

Quinn interviewed with several other teams as well, but wound up returning for a second season running the defense in Dallas. The Cowboys have qualified for the playoffs and will be in Tampa to face the Buccaneers next Monday night.

Quinn was 43-42 as the head coach of the Falcons. He went 3-2 in the playoffs and took the team to Super Bowl LI.

The Broncos are also expected to interview their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. They’ve also spoken with former Saints head coach Sean Payton, but have to wait to formally interview him.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Broncos request interview with Dan Quinn

  2. Watching the Broncos the last 2 games, it looks like Hackett was completely out of his depth.
    With 9 one score losses this season, a Payton or Harbaugh could get this team turned around to at least a team that can compete for the playoffs.
    Ultimately though, Denver needs to look at drafting a QB over the next 2 seasons.

  3. Yikes. Anybody would be an improvement from Hackett but Dan Quinn is the not the answer you are looking for.

  4. Not a head coach, the Legion of Boom made this guy. The Cowboys defense isn’t the top unit in the NFL.

  5. dartmouthstevens says:
    January 9, 2023 at 10:29 am

    Of the 32 head coaching gigs, this has to be close to the bottom.

    —————————————————————–

    I disagree. New owners with deep pockets, some good young talent, and a large/loyal fan base. Biggest issue is QB, but that is the case with most of the job openings.

  6. fmc651 says:
    January 9, 2023 at 10:46 am
    Not a head coach, the Legion of Boom made this guy. The Cowboys defense isn’t the top unit in the NFL.
    ——————————————-
    Did the Legion of Boom also get the Falcons to the SB? Cowboys had a top 3 defense most of the season before losing both their starting cornerbacks. By the way, I don’t like the Cowboys.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.