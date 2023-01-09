Broncos request interview with Raheem Morris

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2023, 11:13 AM EST
The Broncos are adding another name to their list of head coaching candidates.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Broncos have requested an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Monday also brought word of a request to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Morris was the interim head coach in Atlanta after Quinn was fired in 2020 and has spent the last two years with the Rams. He was also 17-31 over three seasons as the Buccaneers head coach. He interviewed with the Vikings last year, but they opted to hire his former Rams colleague Kevin O’Connell.

The Rams have head coaching uncertainty of their own. Sean McVay is expected to take some time before deciding whether to remain with the team and a report on Sunday indicated that he’s likely to leave. If he does, Morris could be a candidate for promotion in Los Angeles.

Denver is also expected to interview their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, and, once he’s eligible for a formal interview, former Saints head coach Sean Payton.

6 responses to “Broncos request interview with Raheem Morris

  1. This is more along the lines of who the Broncos are likely to get. Guys like Payton and Harbaugh want nothing to do with this situation.

  3. You know the old saying “A new broom sweeps clean”? Well, I doubt the new ownership will hire a retread, especially one with a losing record. They’ll throw bags and bags of money at Payton making it hard to say no. But he will. I think they will look for a younger, successful asst. coach with long term future.

  4. Raheem Morris? Rooney Rule anyone? Raheem is a good defensive coach. Not sure that’s the direction the Broncos want to go. They want Harbaugh.

  5. This guy is a horrible coach and really not much improved for the Rams. We had him here in Tampa when he was really young.

  6. Lmao, as a Tampa fan – let me be the first tell everyone that this is not a great idea

