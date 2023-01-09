Browns fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods

Getty Images

The Browns will have a new defensive coordinator in 2023.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they fired Joe Woods on Monday morning. The move comes a day after the Browns lost to the Steelers 28-14 to end the season with a 7-10 record.

Woods joined the Browns in 2020 after Kevin Stefanski was hired as the team’s head coach. They went to the playoffs and won a game that year, but they have gone 15-19 over the last two seasons and the team struggled to stop the run all season long. They also blew a two-score lead to the Jets in the final two minutes of a Week Two game and struggled throughout a four-game losing streak that sent them on their way to a losing record.

That led to many questions for Stefanski about Woods’ future. Stefanski stood behind Woods all season, but the start of the offseason meant it was time for the Browns to move in a new direction.