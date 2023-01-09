Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury

Getty Images

There is another head coaching vacancy.

The Cardinals have fired Kliff Kingsbury, according to multiple reports.

Team owner Michael Bidwill elected to make the move less than a calendar year after signing Kingsbury and General Manager Steve Keim to extensions through the 2027 season. As noted recently during an episode of PFT Live, Kingsbury’s contract is guaranteed through 2026, with 2027 being an option year.

The Saints are expecting to get a request from the Cardinals to interview Sean Payton.

Arizona started the 2021 season 10-2 but went 5-18 in the remainder of Kingsbury’s tenure — including a non-competitive postseason loss to the Rams in last year’s wild card round.

Kingsbury finishes his tenure 28-37-1 in the regular season with an 0-1 postseason record.

While Keim is currently on a medical leave of absence, the Cardinals are also not expected to retain him as G.M.