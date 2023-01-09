Carson Wentz gave Sam Howell his suite for Howell’s family to attend Sunday’s game

Getty Images

In what was almost certainly his last game as a member of the Washington Commanders, Carson Wentz offered a classy gesture to the quarterback who was making his first start for the Commanders.

Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell, who made his debut in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, revealed that Wentz has a suite for Commanders home game that he let Howell’s family and friends use, so that they could all attend the game for free and see him start in the NFL for the first time.

“I had a lot of family in town, and Carson, this tells the type of guy he is, he gave me his suite for the game,” Howell said, via USA Today. “I know a lot of people said some negative things about Carson, but he’s just an unbelievable human being. He’s just awesome to be around. For him to give me his suite for my first start, means a lot.”

That was a generous offer from Wentz, and a reason that he’ll continue to have some fans in the Commanders’ locker room, even if his season was a disappointment to Commanders fans.