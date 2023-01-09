Carson Wentz gave Sam Howell his suite for Howell’s family to attend Sunday’s game

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 9, 2023, 4:34 PM EST
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

In what was almost certainly his last game as a member of the Washington Commanders, Carson Wentz offered a classy gesture to the quarterback who was making his first start for the Commanders.

Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell, who made his debut in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, revealed that Wentz has a suite for Commanders home game that he let Howell’s family and friends use, so that they could all attend the game for free and see him start in the NFL for the first time.

“I had a lot of family in town, and Carson, this tells the type of guy he is, he gave me his suite for the game,” Howell said, via USA Today. “I know a lot of people said some negative things about Carson, but he’s just an unbelievable human being. He’s just awesome to be around. For him to give me his suite for my first start, means a lot.”

That was a generous offer from Wentz, and a reason that he’ll continue to have some fans in the Commanders’ locker room, even if his season was a disappointment to Commanders fans.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Carson Wentz gave Sam Howell his suite for Howell’s family to attend Sunday’s game

  6. Very classy move by Mr. Wentz. This will bode well for him when teams shopping for QBs (starters or back-ups) wonder how he’ll fit into the locker room and work with young players.

  10. Carson Wentz lent Sam Howell his suite under one condition…Nick Foles wasn’t allowed.

  11. Whatever was going around about Wentz being a bad teammate just isn’t true. Unfortunately he’s not a starting caliber QB tho

  13. Wentz next career move should be a backup QB . He has enough money to last a lifetime and he would be serviceable in the role.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.