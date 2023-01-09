Damar Hamlin out of hospital, back in Buffalo

January 9, 2023
Monday brought another big step in Bills safety Damar Hamlin‘s recovery from last week’s cardiac arrest.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said at a Monday press conference that Hamlin has been released from the hospital. He returned home to Buffalo on a flight earlier in the day.

The doctors said that Hamlin had been walking around the hospital before his release and that he will continue his recovery under the care of doctors in Buffalo. They said they were “ecstatic” about the pace and extent of Hamlin’s recovery over less than a week.

One would imagine that there’s a good chance Hamlin will be in attendance for next weekend’s Wild Card game against the Dolphins and that would make for another emotional moment at Highmark Stadium after a Sunday filled with them during the win over the Patriots.

  7. This is great news.
    When we initially learned about the multiple heart stoppages and prolonged CPR, it was hard to imagine this.

  8. Incredible. Wonderful. Damar has had an impact on all of us. What a gift.
    Yesterday I watched several opposing players provide a hand to assist other teams players getting up after a play. Damar has had an impact on all of us. What a gift.

  9. Great news. Who would have thought he’d have recovered so much after less than a week? Go Bills!

  11. Good for him! Glad that he’s making his way back and hopefully he makes a full recovery.

