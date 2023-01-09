J.J. Watt: I know I still can play, I’m just choosing not to

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2023, 9:36 AM EST
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt got a chance to check off one final box before his career came to an end after Sunday’s road game against the 49ers.

Levi’s Stadium was the only current stadium that Watt had not played in and he made sure to make the most of his only visit to the 49ers’ home field. Watt had two sacks and left the field to an ovation from the crowd when he checked out of the 38-13 Cardinals win.

The performance was a sign that Watt has something left in the tank, but he said after the game that he’s comfortable stepping away with the knowledge that he could keep going.

“I know I still can,” Watt said, via the team’s website. “I’m just choosing not to.”

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 4-13 on the season and Watt said he doesn’t “want to see this organization go through a year like this again.” He said he’s “happy to help” the team try to avoid that fate again, but any assistance he’ll offer will come off of the field.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “J.J. Watt: I know I still can play, I’m just choosing not to

  1. All the respect in the world for JJ. It would be hard to walk away voluntarily given how much he loves the game, but in doing so he’s able to go out on his terms. Very few guys get to do that. We’ll see him in Canton soon enough…

  4. That’s the right call for him. He’ll have tons of opportunities in TV if he wants to keep collecting millions, but he might actually be the kind of guy who is happier just disappearing.

  5. I’ve never seen a guy get so much hype for doing so little. He’s never playing/always injured and was always hyped as a DPOY despite never playing. Has it been about 6 years since he completed a whole season? Sorry, but good riddance. I want to hear about guys who actually play. Those are the guys that deserve the conversations.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.