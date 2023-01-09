J.J. Watt: I know I still can play, I’m just choosing not to

Getty Images

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt got a chance to check off one final box before his career came to an end after Sunday’s road game against the 49ers.

Levi’s Stadium was the only current stadium that Watt had not played in and he made sure to make the most of his only visit to the 49ers’ home field. Watt had two sacks and left the field to an ovation from the crowd when he checked out of the 38-13 Cardinals win.

The performance was a sign that Watt has something left in the tank, but he said after the game that he’s comfortable stepping away with the knowledge that he could keep going.

“I know I still can,” Watt said, via the team’s website. “I’m just choosing not to.”

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 4-13 on the season and Watt said he doesn’t “want to see this organization go through a year like this again.” He said he’s “happy to help” the team try to avoid that fate again, but any assistance he’ll offer will come off of the field.