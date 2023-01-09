Jaycee Horn focusing on healing during offseason, staying healthy next year

Getty Images

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn fractured his wrist in a Week 15 win over the Lions. On Monday, Horn called it an “unfortunate injury at the wrong time.”

He underwent surgery and was given a 6-8 week prognosis.

“[It’s] not a bad recovery time,” Horn said, via Augusta Stone of the team website. “It’s a wrist injury, so it’s not that bad of a rehab process. I should be back up and running soon.”

Horn sat out the Panthers’ final two games of the season but still led the team in interceptions with three and tied for the team lead in pass breakups with seven.

He played only three games as a rookie before a fractured foot.

“It’s frustrating, as a player, not being able to play, but I’m still in a good headspace,” Horn said. “It’s a crazy injury, like the foot injury. . . . It’s out of my control, so I don’t really stress too much about it. Just focusing on healing and getting back next year.”