Jeff Saturday: If I get this job, there’s going to be significant change

Getty Images

Jeff Saturday won his first game after being named the interim head coach of the Colts this season, but they lost their last seven to end the year with a 4-12-1 record.

Now the Colts have to decide who will permanently fill the vacancy they created by firing Frank Reich. Saturday said multiple times during the season that he wants that job and did so again on Monday, but said that there has been no interview arranged at this point.

Saturday also said he has a clear idea of what he would do with the full-time job and that things would operate much differently given the chance to build what he wants rather than inherit the framework of the team the way he did this year.

“If I get this job, there’s going to be significant change. . . . The way I do things is not the way it’s been done,” Saturday said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Saturday will presumably get the chance to pitch that vision to team owner Jim Irsay at some point in the near future and the fact that Irsay went so far out of the box to hire him in the first place would seem to be a plus for his chances of selling it.