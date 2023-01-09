Jeff Saturday: If I get this job, there’s going to be significant change

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2023, 1:58 PM EST
Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

Jeff Saturday won his first game after being named the interim head coach of the Colts this season, but they lost their last seven to end the year with a 4-12-1 record.

Now the Colts have to decide who will permanently fill the vacancy they created by firing Frank Reich. Saturday said multiple times during the season that he wants that job and did so again on Monday, but said that there has been no interview arranged at this point.

Saturday also said he has a clear idea of what he would do with the full-time job and that things would operate much differently given the chance to build what he wants rather than inherit the framework of the team the way he did this year.

“If I get this job, there’s going to be significant change. . . . The way I do things is not the way it’s been done,” Saturday said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Saturday will presumably get the chance to pitch that vision to team owner Jim Irsay at some point in the near future and the fact that Irsay went so far out of the box to hire him in the first place would seem to be a plus for his chances of selling it.

13 responses to “Jeff Saturday: If I get this job, there’s going to be significant change

  1. Wow. Interesting approach. Totally calls out Ballard and Irsay. Ballard needs to go. That’s the guy who absolutely stinks. No idea how he skates on this one. Ballard, Grier in Miami, DeCosta in Baltimore, etc, are all not so good.

  3. Talk Irsay into to this for significant change. Get a QB of your choice.

    We’ll (Bears) give ya the 1st overall pick for your 1st, 2024 1st, 2023 2nd, and Quenton Nelson.

  4. I have a better chance of being the Colt’s next head coach than Jeff Saturday. Jeff’s job was to get the Colts a better draft position, his job is done.

  5. Another team that just needs to blow it up like the Cardinals. Everybody goes.

  6. C’mon, this guy was never just going to be the interim head coach. The owner hired him to take over for several years; the rest of the “interview process” will be a sham. Good luck.

  7. Too many positions out of whack for a top flight QB with no pro experience to make any “significant” difference to an outfit that’s become the laughing stock of professional sports.

