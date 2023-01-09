John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: I don’t really have an update right now

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 9, 2023, 3:22 PM EST
For the last few weeks, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has essentially delivered a non-update update on quarterback Lamar Jackson every Monday.

With the postseason starting this week and Baltimore slated to head back to Cincinnati for the second Sunday in a row, it’s still unclear whether or not Jackson will be able to practice.

“Well, like I’ve been saying, I don’t really have an update right now to share with you,” Harbaugh said in his Monday press conference. “We’ll have an injury report out on Wednesday — because I won’t have a chance to talk to you between now and then — that’s kind of where we’re at.”

Later in the media session, Harbaugh was asked how Jackson has been doing since the media hasn’t been able to speak with him since the quarterback suffered the knee injury on Dec. 4.

“Lamar’s been in great spirits. He has been. He’s been working super hard,” Harbaugh said. “He’s out there again today. I mean, I don’t watch the workouts — he’s with the trainers and hopefully has progressed to the point where he can practice sometime soon. I mean, that’s what we’re all hoping for, for sure. When we have something to report on that, we will. That’s just the truth of it.

“But, he’s been great. He’s always in good spirits. He wants to play — there’s no doubt. That’s my feeling. You know I love Lamar. I love Lamar. I love everything about Lamar — always have, always will. He’s working hard and he’s in good spirits.”

The Ravens started Anthony Brown for the Week 18 matchup against the Bengals, as backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is dealing with tendinitis in his shoulder. As Harbaugh said, we’ll see who is on the field when Baltimore formally begins its practice week on Wednesday.

3 responses to “John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: I don’t really have an update right now

  2. Without Lamar this game won’t be as fun to watch. Ravens offense has been boring, besides having sucked without him.

  3. Lamar Jackson cannot stay healthy and on the field. Watch for the Cardinals, Falcons, Raiders or Tampa Bay to overpay for him in the off-season.

