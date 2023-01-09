Kyler Murray will have input on Cardinals’ coaching search, Michael Bidwill says

Getty Images

When the Cardinals gave quarterback Kyler Murray a lucrative contract extension last year, the plan was for Murray, coach Kliff Kingsbury and General Manager Steve Keim to be the nucleus of the franchise for years to come. It didn’t work out that way.

But Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said today that he’s hoping to find a new coach and GM who will build a team around Murray. Bidwill said he expects Murray to have input in the coaching search.

“We’re in communication and we should be talking later today, we’ve texted,” Bidwill said. “Absolutely want to get the input of our leaders, including Kyler.”

Murray is not the prototypical NFL quarterback and will surely want a new coach who is going to cater the offense to his playing style. Then again, the primary reason the Cardinals drafted Murray is that they thought Kingsbury ran the perfect offense for him, and now Kingsbury and Keim are gone. Getting this decision right is crucial to the Cardinals’ future success.