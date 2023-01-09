NFL 2023 head coaching and G.M. change tracker

Getty Images

The regular season is over and that means that it is time for teams that fell short of expectations this season to start looking for the people that can take them where they want to go in 2023.

Three teams — the Panthers, Colts, and Broncos — fired head coaches during the regular season and the Texans relieved Lovie Smith of his duties after the team’s final game. The Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson during the season and Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim took a leave of absence that is expected to lead to his departure.

More moves are likely to come and we’ll keep track of all the firings, interviews, and hirings right here, so check back often to see what moves teams are making as they get ready for the 2023 season.

Arizona: General Manager Steve Keim took a leave of absence on December 14 and he is not expected to return to the team.

Carolina: Fired head coach Matt Rhule on October 10. Hired Steve Wilks as interim head coach. Expected to interview Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich. Have reportedly spoken with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Denver: Fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on December 26. Hired Jerry Rosburg as interim head coach. Have spoken with former Saints head coach Sean Payton, but cannot formally interview him until January 17. Expected to interview defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Jim Harbaugh. Requested interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Houston: Fired head coach Lovie Smith on January 8.

Indianapolis: Fired head coach Frank Reich on November 7. Hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach.

Tennessee: Fired General Manager Jon Robinson on December 6.