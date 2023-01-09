Playoff berth pushes Geno Smith to $3.5M in incentives this season

January 9, 2023
Sunday night’s Lions win was a lucrative one for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith’s contract included a number of incentive clauses, including one that doubled his playing time incentives if the team made the playoffs. Field Yates of ESPN notes that Smith picked up $1 million in playing time incentives by taking every offensive snap and the Lions win gave him another $1 million because it made the Seahawks the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

Hitting 4,000 passing yards and making the Pro Bowl while throwing 20 touchdowns added another $1.5 million to Smith’s bag for the season, so the bet on making Smith the starter this season paid off very well for both the team and the player.

“I’m focused on football right now, but, you know, the thing is that it’s a business,” Smith said after Sunday’s game, via Larry Stone of the Seattle Times. “Football is a business. A lot of people have a lot of decisions to make. That’s where I’ll leave it at. I feel great about where I stand with this organization and my teammates and everybody else, but it’s always — it’s always a business first. So I look at it like that. I understand that, and I have to handle my business as well.”

Smith and the Seahawks will be on the road against the 49ers this week. No more incentives will be on the line for Smith, but a good outing will add to the already strong case he’s made for a 2023 contract.

  1. He’s come far and matured a lot. I hope he continues to do well. Amazing how leaving the Jets seems to help literally every player.

  2. Watching them beat the broncos in Week 1 was incredible, but you kinda felt like that was their super bowl. Everyone preseason said they were the 3rd or 4th best team in their own division. Pretty impressive turn around job and its what makes the NFL so successful: unlike baseball, teams can go from irrelevant to playoffs in one year

  5. Good for Geno. Most of the time those incentives are team friendly and it is good to see a player cash in on them.

  6. What a success story Smith has been this year. To see the Broncos go down in flames and to lead his team to the playoffs – what a story. For me, he’s the comeback player of the year, hands down.

  7. Genos story is amazing, and i have to give Pete Carroll credit as well. the biggest loser in all of this is Russell Wilson. Only issue is everyone knows that, except Russell Wilson.

  8. It is rare for a team to make a great decision, but not extending Russ and not paying him $50 million a year with the bonus of getting 5 picks and three players should make Schneider the exec of the year. The weird thing is the team got rid of its very questionable HOF QB and actually improved by actually running the plays that are called.

  9. I am happy to see Geno Smith get a real chance to start in the NFL, and have success.

  10. He should give a cut to the officiating crew from yesterday’s game.

  11. Geno came into 2022 as a journeyman stop gap measure and ended up in the Pro Bowl.  He was at his best when the Seahawks running game was working. It will be interesting to see how much interest he draws in free agency.  The franchise tag is available so my bet is that one way or another he stays in Seattle.

    The only sad part is that this outcome was by accident. The Seahawks were still ready to go into 2023 with Wilson as their starter. The outcome makes them look like Genius’s but the intent was never to get rid of him.

    Packers surely wish they had done the same last year.

  13. Comeback Player of the Year winner, not even up for debate. Good for him and the hawks. not sure i will go so far as to say that they are gonna get creamed by SF, I think it will be competitive.

  15. Geno really surprised me this year. I thought it was going to be a total re-build year. With the rookies they drafted last year, and all the pick they have this year…they could be setting themselves up really nice for 2-5 years from now. This upcoming SF game will be tough, their only chance is to figure out some way to pressure Purdy (or hope Jimmy is healthy and they start him LOL). And the offense needs to put up 30+ pts.

