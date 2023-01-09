Quinnen Williams wants contract extension before start of offseason program

Getty Images

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is coming off his best season and he wants to parlay it into a new contract.

Williams is heading into the fifth year of his rookie deal and he said at a press conference from the team’s facility on Monday that he wants to have a contract extension done before the start of the team’s offseason program. Williams said that he does not plan to take part in any voluntary portions of the program if he does not have a new deal in place.

Williams had 55 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 16 starts for the Jets this season. The 2019 first-round pick was selected to the Pro Bowl.

There are a number of other defensive tackles hitting free agency or in line for extensions with their current teams this offseason and their negotiations will likely push up the compensation levels for the position. Williams figures to be near the top of the list once he does get a new deal.