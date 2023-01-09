Quinnen Williams wants contract extension before start of offseason program

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2023, 11:43 AM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets
Getty Images

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is coming off his best season and he wants to parlay it into a new contract.

Williams is heading into the fifth year of his rookie deal and he said at a press conference from the team’s facility on Monday that he wants to have a contract extension done before the start of the team’s offseason program. Williams said that he does not plan to take part in any voluntary portions of the program if he does not have a new deal in place.

Williams had 55 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 16 starts for the Jets this season. The 2019 first-round pick was selected to the Pro Bowl.

There are a number of other defensive tackles hitting free agency or in line for extensions with their current teams this offseason and their negotiations will likely push up the compensation levels for the position. Williams figures to be near the top of the list once he does get a new deal.

  3. The last Jets GM (Mike Maccagnon) didn’t giver Wilkerson an extension. He let it lag and draw out. Then he tagged him, then paid him, and it ended up costing the Jets a lot of money.

    Just do the deal now, assuming it’s a reasonable price.
    Quinnen Williams had a great year.
    The only worry is he is inconsistent, some good years, some very good. You don’t want to pay for great and get ‘good’.

  4. The Jets will screw this up. The GM appears to be competent but ownership is a damn mess. This guy will get lowballed and it will be yet another distraction

    Pay this man and move on.

    Also, pay his brother.

  6. Williams is the Jet’s best player. Probably should be the Jet’s highest-paid player also.

