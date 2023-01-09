Report: Colts have Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, Raheem Morris on interview list

Getty Images

Jeff Saturday might get the permanent head coaching job in Indianapolis, but the Colts have to go through an interview process first.

They have submitted requests for three assistant coaches.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Colts want to talk to Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching job. The Colts also have requested an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Morris was head coach of the Bucs from 2009-11, going 17-31 with no playoff appearances. He also served as the interim head coach of the Falcons in 2020, producing a 4-7 record.

Glenn and Johnson do not have head coaching experience, and this season was Johnson’s first as a coordinator. Glenn followed Dan Campbell from New Orleans to take over the Lions defense in 2021, his first coordinating job.