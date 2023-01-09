Report: Raheem Mostert suffered broken thumb on Sunday

Getty Images

The Dolphins probably won’t have one of their key offensive skill players when they take on the Bills in Sunday’s wild card matchup.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, running back Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb during yesterday’s victory over the Jets. That puts his status in doubt for the first postseason game.

Mostert had 71 yards on 11 carries during Sunday’s game. He’s rushed for 891 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games this season. He’s also caught 31 passes for 202 yards with a pair of TDs.

Jeff Wilson had 72 yards on 16 carries and would figure to take the bulk of the reps with Mostert out.

The Dolphins have larger questions on offense, though, starting with who is going to play quarterback for the opening round of the playoffs. As of Sunday night, Tua Tagovailoa remained in the concussion protocol and Teddy Bridgewater was still dealing with his injured pinky finger.