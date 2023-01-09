Steve Keim out as Cardinals GM

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 9, 2023, 12:18 PM EST
Arizona Cardinals Introduce Kyler Murray
Shortly after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals also confirmed that General Manager Steve Keim is out as well.

Keim has been on a medical leave of absence and it has been widely expected for weeks that he wouldn’t be back. The Cardinals’ announcement said that Keim decided to step away to focus on his health.

That means the Cardinals are in the market for a new head coach and new GM, and that may make for a difficult pairing with their franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray. Although Murray has shown flashes of the potential that made him the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, it’s worth noting that most NFL personnel people weren’t as high on him heading into that draft as Keim and Kingsbury were. It’s entirely possible that the next coach and GM will have different ideas about what kind of offense they want to run and what kind of quarterback will run it.

Murray suffered a season-ending knee injury and likely won’t be ready for the start of 2023, so the next GM and head coach will at the very least need to identify a Week One starting quarterback. The bigger question is whether the new coach and GM will view Murray as their long-term answer.

27 responses to “Steve Keim out as Cardinals GM

  1. Sad day for the NFC West… we all enjoyed the guaranteed mess in the desert year after year. Guess we have to go back to a 4 team division with the house-cleaning in AZ.

  3. Can you convince Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutenkunst to leave the Packers and take the job? – Signed, Packers fans

  5. I get that editing comes into effect, but watching this guy on hard knocks had me really questioning how he got hired in the first place. He just seems clueless to me. Is the threshold for the NFL really that low?

  6. If it’s the GM’s fault, why fire the coach?

    If it’s the coach’s fault, why fire the GM?

    It seems to me that the coach would be off the hook if he didn’t have the players because of the GM’s incompetence.

    And it seems to me that the GM would be off the hook if coaching of capable players wasn’t up to par.

    Why do they always go as a tandem?

  8. You’ll need to be desperate or a has been to want these jobs. The great weather aside

  9. Another move that had to happen. Keim had some horrendous drafts. Ignored the Offensive Line, and the CB position. He should have never received an extension.

    He was obviously a big part of the hiring of Kliff. It’s fitting they go out the door together

  11. The fans have generally liked the younger bidwell since he took over, but I think the bidwells are still the issue. Keim and kingsbury have their faults, but all coaches and GMs do. If you are looking for blame, look no further than ownership. Generally speaking, the old school owners seem to meddle more than newer owners.

  12. Too late for Keim to get canned – he’s set this franchise back into the cellar of the NFC.
    It’ll be interesting to see who wants to inherit the petulant man-child QB Kyler Murray as GM & HC.

  13. Kyler Murray’s knee injury may end up making him a better QB in the long run since he’ll now have to focus more on running an offense rather than just running. I firmly believe many running QB’s use their mobility as a crutch and it allows them to be mentally undisciplined. Pocket QB’s have no choice. Then their are the rarer guys like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen who do both and become superstars.

  15. Murray is pissed… his Madden game has not yet updated the coaching and GM changes. I hear he’s on hold with EA Sports right now.

  16. Unfortunately, bad GM decisions don’t go away when the bad GM does. The next GM is going to be severely handicapped for at least three years by Kyler Murray’s contract and abilities. This can’t be a very desirable job.

  18. Why on Earth did they resign BOTH of these clowns to not needed extensions? Owner is a complete moron a little better than Dad but not much. I lved in Phoenix for almost 20 years Trash franchise for a very long tiome and not getting better.

  19. Despite Keim’s decisions, those watching know Kliff equally earned his with a bunch of bad ones.

  21. There’s really no way out of the Murray contract. For the next two seasons, it costs (way) more to cut him than to keep him. 2025 is the first year cutting him would be cap savings, but even then he would count $33M against the cap and you would need another QB on top of that.

    I suppose they could do some kind of restructure that makes him tradeable. But Murray would have to want that. And he wouldn’t be looking for a restructure that pays him less. And also no one is going to trade for him until he’s back on the field, so not until next offseason at the earliest.

    The next coach and GM almost have no choice but to want Murray.

