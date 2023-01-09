Will Nyheim Hines get more offensive touches now?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 9, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Bills traded running back Zack Moss for running back Nyheim Hines with an eye toward boosting their backfield. On Sunday, the return game benefited in a huge way — with a pair of touchdowns from Hines.

He now has a game with two kick returns for a touchdown to go along with a 2019 game featuring two punt returns for a touchdown.

But in nine 2022 games with the Bills, Hines has only 11 offensive touches. So here’s the question: will Hines’s heroics from Sunday prompt the Bills to get him more involved?

It should. His broken-field skills are conducive to getting the ball in his hands and letting him do his thing, weaving through and running past any and all opponents.

With the playoffs arriving, it’s time to pull out all the stops and get the most effective 11 players on the field. Hines showed on Sunday that he should be one of those 11, more often than he’s been.

On Sunday, Hines was involved in only three offensive snaps. As Buffalo prepares for a third game against Miami, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey should be thinking of ways to get Hines on the field and to get the ball in his hands, far more often than the Bills have done it during Hines’s nine games in Buffalo.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Will Nyheim Hines get more offensive touches now?

  1. Hines game opening play kickoff return for a touchdown was magical given the events of the week for all the Bills players. No matter if Hines gets more snaps or not, what he did for his team was priceless. By the way, I’d like to see him get more snaps.

  2. I dont think you start changing too much what you are doing on offence…… BUT this guy can fly. Getting him involved in screen plays a few times a game might be smart. Even the threat of this guy getting the ball might open guys up down field.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.