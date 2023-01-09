Zac Taylor: It will be tough for Alex Cappa to play this week

Getty Images

The Bengals were already missing one piece of their rebuilt offensive line as they head into the playoffs, but now they’re likely going to miss another.

Right guard Alex Cappa suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s game against the Ravens and head coach Zac Taylor said in his Monday press conference that it’s going to be “tough” for Cappa to play in the wild card rematch.

“We’ll get more information today, but that’ll be tough on him,” Taylor said.

The head coach added he didn’t know if the injury will be season-ending.

Max Scharping is slated to start in Cappa’s place.

The Bengals signed Cappa to a four-year deal in the offseason as part of their effort to revamp their offensive line. He’s started the team’s 16 games this year, playing nearly every offensive snap.

Cincinnati right tackle La'el Collins tore his ACL and MCL during the team’s Week 16 victory over the Patriots.