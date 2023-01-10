Brad Holmes: A standard has been set for Lions

January 10, 2023
The Lions did not make the playoffs this season, but that hasn’t done much to diminish the positive feelings about what the team accomplished during the 2022 season.

They closed the year with an 8-2 run fueled by the contributions of young players who look like the core of a team that many will be predicting to make the playoffs in 2023. General Manager Brad Holmes brought in many of those players during his two years in Detroit and he said on Tuesday that he believes the team is moving forward with established expectations for the kind of team they want to be in the future.

“Last year a foundation was laid, a culture was put in place,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “This year, a standard was set now . . . That standard, it’s not going to be compromised. It’s not going to be compromised no matter what.”

The Lions have the sixth and 18th overall picks in this year’s draft and they should have a healthier Jameson Williams at wideout, so there’s every reason to think that the Lions should continue rising under Holmes’ stewardship.

15 responses to “Brad Holmes: A standard has been set for Lions

  1. LOL!!

    Where have we heard this before. When you’re the Detroit Lions, you don’t “set a standard” overnight. Laughable.

  2. thank you Lions, for making Aaron Rodgers realize that he isn’t as good as he was and for potentially ending his football career.

  3. Holmes, Campbell and this roster have done so much great stuff this season. The division is very much in their reach. How great for them to get a “bonus” top-flight first-round receiver next season in addition to whomever they pick in the draft.

    Here’s hoping they stay they course and build on success instead of making the mistake so many teams do in overreaching for some shiny toy (player, coach or exec) and disrupting chemistry.

  4. Now draft the most talented QB in this draft, Will Levis Kentucky at #6 and have him sit, learn & groom behind Goff for 2023.

  6. The Lions were 5-1 in the NFC North. They should be favored to win the division next year.

  7. “Last year a foundation was laid, a culture was put in place,” Holmes said

    ——————————————————————

    I like how he started that with “Last year”. Just 2 days after being eliminated he’s already on to next year while this season still goes on. Love that.

  8. He has the cap space and draft picks to add the needed pieces. Goff will be the starter and has earned that right. The only QB I would consider at 6 would be Stroud. He is too talented to pass up. Having a year or more to learn the NFL behind a quality QB. If he is available at 6 that means Carter and Anderson are gone so not a bad option.

  10. touchback6 says:
    January 10, 2023 at 3:36 pm
    LOL!!

    Where have we heard this before. When you’re the Detroit Lions, you don’t “set a standard” overnight. Laughable.

    Let me guess, a Vikings fan? Lol

    The Lions GM is better than your team’s. It’s understandable you are jealous of their future.

  11. OG Fogy says:
    January 10, 2023 at 3:57 pm
    I like how he started that with “Last year”. Just 2 days after being eliminated he’s already on to next year while this season still goes on. Love that.
    ———————————
    He is talking about year 1 of Holmes/Campbell = 2021.

  12. Laugh all you want (it is the Lions, so I get it), but laugh at your own risk. They really do FINALLY seem to be building something up there.

    Of course, isn’t that what we said about the Browns a couple of years ago?

    But I don’t know – this Lions team feels different.

  13. Lions proved nationally both on Thanksgiving and this past Sunday night that they are no longer the laughingstock of the league. Get used to it. There is a ton of young talent on the team and 5 top picks coming up.

  14. That was a strong team playing down the stretch. They have a lot to build on for next year.

  15. I like Campbell as well as most of the Lions players — Hard Knocks really let us get to know them. The new and interesting thing for Lions fans will be exactly what the GM referenced — expectations will now be high. It’s pretty painful when those high expectations aren’t met — just ask Packer fans this week.

