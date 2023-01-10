Brad Holmes: Jared Goff has proven he’s a starting quarterback for us

When the Lions acquired Jared Goff as part of the trade compensation for Matthew Stafford before the 2021 season, the popular assumption was that the Lions would start looking for a quarterback to supplant Goff in the near future.

Things look a bit different two years into Goff’s run in Detroit. He capped a strong 2022 season with a nine-yard strike to DJ Chark for the game-clinching first down against the Packers in Week 18 and General Manager Brad Holmes said on Tuesday that the team isn’t in any rush to replace him as the leader of their offense.

Holmes said he “never really deemed [Goff] as a bridge” to another quarterback and sounded more than comfortable to keep the status quo in place.

“I agree I think he’s played really well,” Holmes said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “I’ll say this, I think it’s a lot easier to get worse at quarterback than to get better at quarterback in this league. I think what Jared has done this year, he captained the ship of a top-3 offense, and I want to say he was top-10 statistically in most of the passing categories. Again, you know how we approach the draft, we’re never going to turn down a good football player. If there’s a good football player that we really love, we’re going to make sure every stone is [overturned]. But I do think Jared has proven to everybody that he is a starting quarterback for us.”

Goff has two years left on his contract and Holmes was asked about taking a quarterback to sit behind him for a while. Holmes cited the Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers examples as showing that there’s “a lot of merit and a lot of proof behind that” approach. The Lions have the sixth and 18th picks in the first round, which gives them ammunition to use in a move for any player they covet.

  1. Goff finally has an offense that he seems comfortable with (though his Snoopy Bowl year was great but the play calling was so predictable in that game even I was calling it out). Good luck to the Lions in 2023!

  2. I agree but still think, 3rd round take a flyer on a developmental QB..who may not be developmental. Roll the dice for 2024. First 2 picks defense

  3. And every franchise QB in the NFL SHOULD be prepared to have a young, talented future franchise QB sit behind him for a couple/few seasons to learn the gig. It works. If your franchise QB is too fragile to accept that reality, he reveals his character to the team and the rest of the league.

  5. Dude has led this team with strong play this year and has earned the right to lead them again next year. It would wreck the locker room to pivot away at this time.

  6. Jared Goff played a lot of terrific football this season. I’ve been a big fan from the first time I saw him play, which was his first NFL start. I’ve long thought that he’s been badly maligned throughout his career; I hope that the toxicity will end moving forward.

  7. Rans won the Super Bowl, but the Lions won that trade and will reap the benefits for many years ahead because of it.

  myvietnamwasfightingtheclap says:
    January 10, 2023 at 6:19 pm
    And every franchise QB in the NFL SHOULD be prepared to have a young, talented future franchise QB sit behind him for a couple/few seasons to learn the gig. It works. If your franchise QB is too fragile to accept that reality, he reveals his character to the team and the rest of the league.

    —————————

    Your comment reminds me of Wentz’s behavior when the Eagles drafted Hurts. He definitely displayed his fragility.

  9. Jared Goff was a great QB at Cal and earned the overall number one pick. He proved that to be a good decision as he led the Rams to a super bowl. Now he’s in Detroit helping them get established and he had the best QB rating in the NFL for the last 8 games or so. The kid has always been a good QB. The situation he was in with the Rams might not be exactly what we thought it was. From the outside looking in, I’d say the Rams organization is the epitome of instability, so I wouldn’t judge him by that. That thing appears to be crumbling before our eyes. I think Goff has a good arm and all the mental things required to be a good QB. I’d like to see him shorten his release. He’d join the really elite QB’s if he could improve that.

  11. Jared Goff has performed well at every stop. Les the NFL in passing yards and went to Super Bowl with the Rams. People are quick to try to replace him but he has balled out at every single stop

