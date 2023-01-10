Cardinals have a decision to make on DeAndre Hopkins

Posted by Mike Florio on January 10, 2023, 5:13 PM EST
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have moved on from their head coach and General Manager. They also could be moving on from one of their top players.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a cap number of $30.75 million for 2023, thanks to a $19.45 million salary and $11.3 million in allocations from past bonus payments.

A trade before June 1 would result in a cap charge of $22.6 million. After June 1, the cap charge would be split between 2023 and 2024, the last year of the current contract.

Of course, with only $19.45 million due this year, Hopkins may also want a raise that reflects the current market at receiver. They could be a way to give him more while dropping the cap number. It all depends on how much more he wants.

At one point, his new-money average of $27.5 million was the highest in the league. It no longer is. And so it’s an issue that the new regime will have to confront involving the receiver who will turn 31 in June.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Cardinals have a decision to make on DeAndre Hopkins

  1. He’s not getting a raise and it’s hard to tell if someone would actually absorb the albatross as opposed to just waiting for the cut to happen.

    Brutal contract.

  2. Whoa…His 2023 salary is double amount of national annual budget of Niue – an island country in the South Pacific Ocean.

  3. Hop just hosed the team for a 6 game suspension. Doubt he’s about to make any noise. Cardinals are keeping him, bet the house on it! He’s a leader and a dominant WR.

  6. Steve Keim was fired for wasting the legendarily cheap Bidwell family money. And for being a repeat substance abuser. And for allowing that depressing team culture to metastasize. and for the ridiculous Kyler Klause.

    Ok, Steve was fired for being a one man dumpster fire.

  7. primalnumber says:
    January 10, 2023 at 5:45 pm
    Steve Keim was fired for wasting the legendarily cheap Bidwell family money. And for being a repeat substance abuser. And for allowing that depressing team culture to metastasize. and for the ridiculous Kyler Klause.

    Ok, Steve was fired for being a one man dumpster fire.

    ———————

    I couldn’t figure out for years and years how Keim survived for so long right up through the Kyler Murray pick and then the eventual catastrophic extension on top of importing Hopkins and tossing more picks as if Arizona was close. Just bizarre.

    BB fleeced him on the Chandler Jones trade, too. BB got Joe Thuney, kept Mr. February and NE went on to win 2 more SBs without Jones. Now, Jones and useless is all overpaid in Vegas just stealing money from them, too.

  8. “Steroid Boy” has done nothing this season to earn a new contract when there’s time left on the deal. They would be smart to trade him. For Sean Payton?

  9. He’s top notch, then he got stronger, and he does not have the wear and tear of a full season. I have him as top 7 alongside, and in no order, Cupp, Adams, Jefferies, Hill, Chase, Diggs

  10. rockpiler says:

    January 10, 2023 at 6:01 pm

    “Steroid Boy” has done nothing this season to earn a new contract when there’s time left on the deal. They would be smart to trade him. For Sean Payton?

    ————-
    🤦‍♂️ Why do people make stuff up when they dont like someone🤦‍♂️…you can bash his integrity but not his numbers and what he did this yr. In 9 games he had 64 receptions for 717 putting him on pace for roughly 120 receptions and 1500 yards if not for suspension and injury. Now you can say maybe he cant stay healthy but that’s not what you were insinuating.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.