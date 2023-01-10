Chargers designate Rashawn Slater for return

Getty Images

The Chargers may be getting a big piece of their offensive line back in the playoffs, but it won’t be this Saturday.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater was designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday. The move allows Slater to start practicing with the team for the first time since he went on injured reserve in September with a ruptured biceps tendon.

Slater will be able to practice for the next 21 days and can be activated at any point in that window. Head coach Brandon Staley said that Slater will not be activated for the Jaguars game in the Wild Card round, but Slater could be in play with a Chargers win.

Jemaree Salyer has been playing left tackle for the Chargers in Slater’s absence and will stay there for at least one more game.