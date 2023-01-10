Commanders fire OC Scott Turner

Getty Images

Before the Commanders played their final game of the regular season, offensive coordinator Scott Turner was asked about the possibility that it would be his final game in the job.

Turner said he was prepared to coach the team and “whatever happens after this week you go with it.” Turner’s going to have to go with being out of a job.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, Turner has been fired.

Turner spent the last three seasons running the offense in Washington and the team ran through eight different starting quarterbacks during his tenure. They were able to manage things well enough to make the playoffs in 2020, but missed the postseason the last two years and the lack of consistent quarterback play helped keep them in the bottom third of the league in points scored.

Washington will be on the hunt for another quarterback this offseason and now they’ll be looking for someone to run the offense at the same time.