Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home

Getty Images

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status.

“Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank you to Buffalo General. It’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please!”

It’s an amazing recovery, fueled by excellent care and the simple fact that Hamlin is an elite athlete. And it’s been a great (and rare) example of how we can set aside our differences and rally around a common cause.

There will be plenty of people rallying around Hamlin if he is released from the hospital and ultimately is able to attend the Dolphins-Bills playoff game on Sunday. If Hamlin steps onto that field, it will be a scene unlike any we’ve ever witnessed at an NFL game.