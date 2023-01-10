Dee Eskridge will practice Tuesday, opening his 21-day window

Posted by Charean Williams on January 10, 2023, 3:56 PM EST
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
The Seahawks are designating receiver Dee Eskridge to return from injured reserve, coach Pete Carroll announced Tuesday. That opens Eskridge’s 21-day practice window.

Eskridge broke a bone in his right hand during a kickoff return against the Bucs in the Nov. 13 game in Germany. The Seahawks placed him on injured reserve Nov. 26.

The Seahawks replaced Eskridge by signing Laquon Treadwell, who played 138 offensive snaps and 41 on special teams in six games.

Eskridge played 168 offensive snaps and 16 on special teams in 10-regular season games.

He has nine touches for 68 yards this season.

1 responses to “Dee Eskridge will practice Tuesday, opening his 21-day window

  1. Why? He hasn’t done anything since they drafted him. He cursed himself when he picked the jersey number 1, you just don’t pick that number

