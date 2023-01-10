Deshaun Watson must sit for deposition in latest civil lawsuit

Posted by Mike Florio on January 10, 2023, 8:25 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders
Getty Images

In 2022, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson gave sworn deposition in multiple civil lawsuits pending against him for sexual assault during massage therapy sessions. Most of those cases have since been settled.

In October, a new lawsuit was filed by a lawyer other than the lawyer who had filed 20-plus civil complaints against Watson. Today, a judge ruled that Watson must give deposition testimony within the next 90 days.

It’s ordinary and usual for the defendant in a civil lawsuit to be questioned under oath, during the pre-trial process known as discovery. In this case, Watson’s attorney wanted to delay the deposition until the court ruled on whether the entire case should be thrown out as a sham.

Via Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, the presiding judge decided not to prevent the deposition from happening, notwithstanding any efforts by Watson’s counsel to attack the legitimacy of the lawsuit.

That’s no surprise. The bar for throwing out a case before the plaintiff has a fair chance to gather evidence to prove the case is very high. The arguments advanced by attorney Rusty Hardin go to the credibility of the plaintiff’s story, not whether her allegations, if true, state a legal claim on which relief can be eventually granted in court.

And so the plaintiff should get a chance to prove her case. Watson will get a chance to prove his case, snd on it goes.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Deshaun Watson must sit for deposition in latest civil lawsuit

  2. Browns screwed themselves giving this guy a massive contract and indirectly screwed NFL teams that will have to pay their young franchise QBs.
    Oh those Cleveland Clowns..LOL

  3. Snd the league will eventually be forced to take action on the Rusty Hardin types. Sooner than later.

    Watson should as well. There’s a very good reason these cases have not been touched by a prosecutor.

    I would be extremely careful as an NFL player until something is done to put any attorney in the corner who is so bitter about a QB wanting to leave that he files cases like Hardin did.

  5. Watson haters should take a deep breath. Let’s let the process play out. While what he’s been accused of is repulsive, he deserves his due process. To this point, he’s settled cases, paid a fine and served an 11 game suspension. When will he have done enough? Let it proceed.

  6. If it is a sham, one way to stop that nonsense is to provide the “shammer” with 90 days in prison to think about their wrongdoing.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.