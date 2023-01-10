Eagles donate more than $400,000 to combat gun violence in Philadelphia

Posted by Mike Florio on January 10, 2023, 11:31 AM EST
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Eagles have a bye in the wild-card round, but they’re not taking the week off.

The team has announced that it has donated more than $410,000 to various local nonprofits, with the goal of helping end gun violence in Philadelphia.

“In Philadelphia, gun violence continues to be a major concern and has disproportionately affected underserved communities of color,” the team explained in its announcement. “In 2022, Philadelphia experienced 516 homicides, surpassing a city record for annual homicides for the second year in a row dating back to at least 1960.”

Poverty and unemployment, as explained by the team’s press release, are two key factors that contribute to gun violence. The team’s goal, then, is to help break the cycles of poverty and violence.

The Eagles’ Social Justice Fund will donate to nine local nonprofit organizations, with $300,000 going toward “violence prevention programs that give well-paying jobs to people affected by violence so they can use their lived experience to create positive change,” and $110,350 will be devoted to “programs that give children and adults the knowledge they need to increase their financial literacy and grow their personal wealth.”

It’s an important way to deal with the root causes of gun violence. Guns aren’t going anywhere. The far better approach will be to address, and limit, those situations in which guns would be used in violent interactions

“In Philadelphia, a lot of the violence that we are seeing starts with being in poverty,” Eagles running back Miles Sanders said. “We’re in a time in this country where a lot of our youth, especially, are at risk. This issue hits home for me because I came from a similar type of environment, and I know what it takes to get out of those situations. A lot of these kids look up to guys like us, and it’s our responsibility to provide a source of inspiration for them and show them there is a way out. We can do this by investing in programs and initiatives that address the root causes of poverty and provide opportunities for those who have been trapped in it for far too long.”

Amen to that, and it’s great to see the Eagles embracing the challenge. It won’t be easy, but it could make a real difference — beyond the problem of gun violence.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Eagles donate more than $400,000 to combat gun violence in Philadelphia

  1. Ending gun violence starts with banning guns. But keep trying to mask problems with money, that always works.

  2. Good for them for trying but it never ceases to amaze me at what people think solves crime, Money! Sure its important but how about local leadership, prosecuting violent criminals off the street, Fathers stay in your kids lives, be a mentor, do not tolerate bad behavior stop making excuses, actions have consequences.
    Have better education so many things can be done but throwing money seems to be the easiest thing to do and almost inevitably nothing changes, people take the money with no change. Good luck!

  3. Money is not going to do anything. Track the stats, there will be no change. Banning guns is not the answer. The problem is not the legal gun owners, it is the criminals that possess firearms illegally. What do you do to get those guns?

  4. Ending Gun violence starts with not putting up with the gangs crap. Banning gun you’re asking for trouble from your government. Don’t blanket Responsible law bidding gun owners as killers. Gangs are the problem!

  7. Good for them. It would have been even better if they did it anonymously with no PR

  8. $400k down the drain. If you release the clowns who use guns to commit violence, then expect the violence to increase.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.