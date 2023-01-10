Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts is sore, but he should be healthier for postseason

Posted by Charean Williams on January 10, 2023, 3:39 PM EST
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played through pain during Sunday’s game, and he remains sore today. That was the word from coach Nick Sirianni on Tuesday.

Sirianni said he does not know whether Hurts will have lingering pain in his shoulder throughout the playoffs. But with their win over the Giants on Sunday, the Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, so they have a bye this week.

“I’m not sure I can answer that question,” Sirianni said, via video from the team. “We are fortunate that we have two weeks until the next time we play. So, we’re fortunate there. He’s going to be a little bit more healthy than when he was obviously the other day.”

Hurts sprained his right shoulder in a Dec. 18 win over the Bears. He missed two games and probably would have sat out Sunday’s game had the Eagles not gone 0-2 without him.

They did not have the luxury of resting him against the Giants, needing to win to secure the top seed.

Hurts went 20-of-35 for 229 yards with an interception and ran for 13 yards on nine carries.

“He came out sore as expected,” Sirianni said. “He came out of that game sore, because it’s still healing. We didn’t feel like we’re putting him at any more risk of getting more injured, but we knew it was going to hurt him like hell, and he knew it was going to hurt him like hell. But that’s kind of player he is; that’s the kind of teammate he is. He fought through it, because it was important for him to be out there, and he knew how important it was him and to his teammates for him to be out there.”

8 responses to “Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts is sore, but he should be healthier for postseason

  1. THE NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANTS treated him like fine China ,the NFC EAST knows he is hurt bad ,just biding their time until they can unleash hell on him ,it’s sad ,he’s like a wounded animal and the hyenas are just waiting their turn !

  2. If this is all gamesmanship, Nick needs to be coach of the year hands-down. I personally think it is. I think Hurts could’ve played starting the very next week as he finished up the game two weeks ago without a problem. They clearly didn’t show much against the Giants and deliberately limited him. Now the NFL media gets to talk about him being limited and sore and how healthy he will be when it’s time to play. I think he’s going to be pretty close to 100%.

  4. Everyone is sore, part of this long season. Posture maybe just hope players and coaches are ready for the division round. We shall see. All games go through Philly

  6. The eagles need him at full strength, they’re not getting out of the NFC without that. Hopefully I’m wrong but I’m leaning 49ers right now. Hopefully they can get a little luck & Seattle or NYG can steal one on the road because let’s be real, either one of those teams is a better matchup. Looking at that NYG/MIN game because the only thing I can hold on to hope for in SF/SEA is you never know with division games.

    I just don’t want Dallas because they’d be so fired up, I don’t know how much juice they’d have going into the NFCC. I’d be thrilled if it were Dallas in the NFCC but they ain’t gettin that far.

  7. So he got beat up by a bunch of 3rd stringers in a meaningless game? Yeah, brilliant coaching.

  8. I really hope the Giants can get past the Vikings so we can see them again, full strength, and unleash another epic beating on them. That vanilla gameplan last week will not be seen in the playoffs so good luck in Minnesota because if you can’t beat them you got no shot against the Birds!

