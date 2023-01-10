Patrick Mahomes on postseason changes: Nothing was going to be fair for anybody, I don’t think

Getty Images

With the Chiefs and Bills both winning their respective Week 18 matchups, the AFC Championship game will be played at a neutral site if Kansas City and Buffalo both advance to it.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about that reality and acknowledged that there’s a long way to go before that happens. But he doesn’t seem concerned about it.

“Nothing was going to be fair for anybody, I don’t think,” Mahomes said in his Monday press conference of the proposal that was voted through. “It’s a situation that we never have encountered before, but at the end of the day, man, I was so happy that Damar [Hamlin] was doing better and that’s the most important stuff. And so him doing better and him being in a better spot, we were ready to do whatever scenario was going to happen.

“So, if that was neutral site, if that was going there [to Buffalo], whatever it was, we were just ready to go out there and play. But we have to win that first game first so let’s worry about whoever we play in that first round, or that first round for us.”

By winning 14 games, the Chiefs earned the AFC’s first-round bye, which means they arguably got the most valuable piece of the puzzle. We’ll see who heads to Kansas City next week out of the AFC field, because that team will have something to say about whether or not the Chiefs even make it to the AFC Championship game.