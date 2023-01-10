Patrick Mahomes on postseason changes: Nothing was going to be fair for anybody, I don’t think

With the Chiefs and Bills both winning their respective Week 18 matchups, the AFC Championship game will be played at a neutral site if Kansas City and Buffalo both advance to it.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about that reality and acknowledged that there’s a long way to go before that happens. But he doesn’t seem concerned about it.

“Nothing was going to be fair for anybody, I don’t think,” Mahomes said in his Monday press conference of the proposal that was voted through. “It’s a situation that we never have encountered before, but at the end of the day, man, I was so happy that Damar [Hamlin] was doing better and that’s the most important stuff. And so him doing better and him being in a better spot, we were ready to do whatever scenario was going to happen.

“So, if that was neutral site, if that was going there [to Buffalo], whatever it was, we were just ready to go out there and play. But we have to win that first game first so let’s worry about whoever we play in that first round, or that first round for us.”

By winning 14 games, the Chiefs earned the AFC’s first-round bye, which means they arguably got the most valuable piece of the puzzle. We’ll see who heads to Kansas City next week out of the AFC field, because that team will have something to say about whether or not the Chiefs even make it to the AFC Championship game.

Patrick Mahomes on postseason changes: Nothing was going to be fair for anybody, I don't think

  1. Trust me, Kansas City gained a huge advantage here If home-field advantage belong to the bills, which it probably would have, it’ll be much easier to play at a neutral site than in snowy Buffalo.

  2. If Cinci/Buffalo got to void their most difficult game of the year, KC should get to do the same… Sounds ridiculous, doesn’t it? But that’s exactly what the NFL diid to Cinci and Buffalo. Or they could go by the actual record and base the seeding off of winning percentages, like they have since the beginning of time. Or, better yet, play the game…. If you don’t play the game, you can’t get the record. Both teams basically got a bye week, no fault to them, but tell me a playoff team that doesn’t want a week off…. None of it may matter in the end, it’s hard enough for teams to get through the playoffs no matter their seeding, but the NFL screwed up, as usual.

  3. If the neutral-site thing happens, I’m betting on Indy. It’s approximately equidistant between KC and Buff/Cin (a little closer to Cin).
    Detroit might also be in the mix.
    If somebody insists on an outdoor field, there are not a lot of options. Chicago, Cleveland, and Nashville seem like the best bets.

  4. Um. Not every team voted Patrick, several abstained because they chose not to do the right thing.

  6. Someone in the 21st century isn’t worried about everything being fair and deciding to just go about their business instead? What craziness is this?

  7. george1859 says:
    January 10, 2023 at 11:36 am
    Not sure Bills would have beaten Bengals that day. KC can also play in snow… they’re not Miami.

  8. springfield says:
    January 10, 2023 at 11:41 am
    First, how would it make sense to void a game KC fully lost when half of a quarter of the Cinci/Buffalo game was played? Second, seeding was literally based off of winning percentage. Third, they literally did not get the record (win or loss) for the cancelled game. Not sure what you are even saying.

  9. Everything would have been 100% fair had the game continued as it should have been. Anyone that didn’t want to continue, could have gone home. The fact Hamlin asked who won with his first words says it all. Now one of the two teams loses home field advantage, and whichever city loses millions in revenue. If this happens again in the playoffs, what happens then? Or super bowl? Flip a coin to determine the winner? Put 3 teams on the field at the same time? Let Goodell choose which team wins?

