PFT’s 2022 defensive rookie of the year: Sauce Gardner

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
The Jets had the worst defense in the league in 2021 and part of their plan to remedy that involved using the fourth overall pick of this year’s draft on cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Gardner’s mix of size, strength, and athleticism had made him a shutout corner at Cincinnati and the Jets’ hope was that he’d develop into one at the professional level as well. They didn’t have to wait long for Sauce to be ready.

Gardner did a good job on Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in Week One and then went on to be a main factor in holding players like Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, and Stefon Diggs below their usual standards in other games. There would be long stretches where quarterbacks avoided Gardner’s side of the field and throwing his way resulted in low passer ratings, completion percentages and postive results.

By the end of the year, Gardner had been selected for the Pro Bowl and he’s a strong contender for All-Pro status as he quickly rose to the top of the ranks of cornerbacks with all levels of experience. He finished the year with a league-high 20 passes defensed and also recorded 75 tackles and two interceptions as the Jets went from the bottom of the league’s defenses to being one of the toughest units in the league with Gardner’s work in pass coverage helping the pass rush find success.

It didn’t prove to be enough for the Jets to make the playoffs, but the defense remained stout as the offense fell apart in the final weeks and kept the Jets alive through Week 17.

That total package is why PFT has selected Gardner as our defensive rookie of the year for the 2022 season.

While Gardner took the top spot, there were other worthy standouts on defense. Second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson played a huge role in the Lions’ turnaround and capped the year with two sacks of Aaron Rodgers in a Week 18 win. Safety Kerby Joseph helped settle the back end in Detroit and pass rusher James Houston also starred for the Lions down the stretch. All three provide reason to believe that this year is just the start of good times in Detroit.

Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen led the league with six interceptions and helped Seattle make it back to the playoffs. Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will also be in the postseason and his play against the Commanders in late December was a big part of getting the team to the postseason. Safety Jalen Pitre looked like a building block for the Texans and Jaquan Brisker provided some reason for hope with his safety play in Chicago.

As good as those players were, Gardner stood out in 2022.

18 responses to “PFT’s 2022 defensive rookie of the year: Sauce Gardner

  1. Way to go out on a limb with this selection! Yes, a no-brainer. An amazing player who lives up to the hype.

  3. Remember when everyone said he was too slight, and the only reason he had good stats in college was because he played against inferior opponents? And the Texans taking an often injured Stingley over him reminds us why they’re always gonna be drafting in the top 5.

  4. Hard to argue with sauce.

    I would like to add, was kinda cool as a Michigan native to see DROY basically come down to AH or SG – both Michigan natives.

  6. Aiden Hutchinson- 9.5 sacks and 3 interceptions. All 3 interceptions were dropping back in coverage, not tipped balls at the line. First Rookie DL in league history with 3 interceptions! Also double teamed every almost every play. Also excellent against the run.

  8. Should be Aiden Hutchinson. He was impactful in every way and even had more INTs as a DL than Sauce who is a CB for cripes sake. You shouldn’t get DROY just because QBs avoided throwing your way. AH is the no-brainer here.

  9. Best CB there since Revis. Too bad he plays for such a choking franchise, that goes thru 1st round QBs like toilet paper.

  10. What a joke. Gardner was outplayed by Woolen (my pick) and Hutchinson. The only reason he’s winning is because he plays in NY.

  11. This shows some serious East Coast Bias. Tariq Woolen had 3x as many INT’s as Sauce 6 vs 2, allowed less yards, less yards after contact, allowed less completion percentage to opposing QB’s, and kept QB’s to a 48.7 QBR when targeting him, vs Sauce’s 62.7 and it’s a shame Woolen’s just an honorable mention. He was by far the better Corner, and should be the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

  13. It’s Sauce, then Hutch, then the rest. I think Hutch vs Sauce is a coin flip, and both players were schemed to avoid all year.

    Hutch’s stat line feels more impressive than Sauce’s implied value. However, Sauce is a clear shut down corner, something underappreciated in the NFL.

    Since it’s so close, you know the tie will go to the bigger market team, and Sauce will get the award. Both the Lions and the Jets are turning a corner though. If the Jets figure out their QB situation, they will be very good very soon. All the other pieces are falling into place.

    The Lions just need a few more pieces on defense, and with 5 picks in the top 90 this year in the draft and likely around 50M to spend after cutting Romeo Okwara, Brockers, and Big V… their defense should be extremely better.

    These 2 guys will be catalysts for the future, regardless of who wins the award.

  14. I’m a big Lions fan. Love that Hutchinson looks like the real deal and I’m glad to have a bunch of young studs. But DROY is easily Sauce. It’s not even close. The guy shut down one half the field in every game. If not for Parsons and Bosa you could make a case he was the over all defensive player of the year.

  17. Heck of a player in a year with plenty of competition for recognition.

    If he stays healthy, he has the size, athletic tools and smarts/attitude to be a HoF’er.

