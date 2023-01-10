PFT’s final 2022 NFL power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on January 10, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

1. 49ers (13-4; last edition No. 1): Nearly 30 years later, Super Bowl win No. 6 could be coming.

2. Bills (13-3; No. 2): Nearly 30 years later, Super Bowl appearance No. 5 — and win No. 1 — could be coming.

3. Chiefs (14-3; No. 3): Neutral site or not for the AFC title game, that week off comes in handy.

4. Eagles (14-3; No. 4): Lately, they’re not looking like the team they’ve been.

5. Bengals (12-4; No. 5): They’re good enough to win it all — and feisty enough to do it, too.

6. Vikings (13-4; No. 7): They’ll beat the Giants by 2-4 points, or lose by 20-40.

7. Lions (9-8; No. 12): One of the rare NFL teams other than the Super Bowl champ who is truly happy after their final game of the year.

8. Jaguars (9-8; No. 10): They’ve come a long, long way from Urban Meyer.

9. Cowboys (12-5; No. 6): They’re definitely not going into the playoffs on a high note.

10. Chargers (10-7; No. 9): Other coaches eyeing possible jobs are quietly plotting ways to stab Brandon Staley in the back. On Sunday, he handed them a knife.

11. Steelers (9-8; No. 15): Every AFC playoff team should be thrilled they didn’t make it.

12. Giants (9-7-1; No. 13): No matter what happens in the playoffs, it was a great year.

13. Ravens (10-6; No. 8): Even with Tyler Huntley, they’ll have a rough time against the Bengals.

14. Buccaneers (8-9; No. 22): Tom Brady‘s 47 career playoff games will come in handy, starting on Monday.

15. Seahawks (9-8; No. 18): Division rivals are always dangerous opponents. Could the Seahawks have something special in store for San Fran?

16. Dolphins (9-8; No. 11): Will anyone be rooting for Miami this weekend?

17. Packers (8-9; No. 16): They’re great when the pressure is off. When it’s on, they can’t deliver.

18. Patriots (8-9; No. 17): They played as well as anyone could have in Buffalo on Sunday.

19. Browns (7-10; No. 21): Things could get interesting with Deshaun Watson for a full season.

20. Commanders (8-8-1; No. 14): Why not give Sam Howell a full season to show what he can do?

21. Titans (7-10; No. 19): From 7-3 to 7-10, and plenty of changes coming.

22. Panthers (7-10; No. 23): Steve Wilks did enough to earn that job.

23. Saints (7-10; No. 24): Get a quarterback, and things could get interesting.

24. Jets (7-10; No. 20): Maybe they should sign Geno Smith in free agency.

25. Falcons (7-10; No. 27): Folks may start inching toward the hot seat next year.

26. Raiders (6-11; No. 25):  Why didn’t they pivot to Jarrett Stidham earlier?

27. Rams (5-12; No. 26): The Rams sold their soul for a silver trophy, and the devil showed up sooner than expected to collect.

28. Broncos (5-12; No. 32): They finished on a high note. After way too many low notes.

29. Cardinals (4-13; No. 28): Will they pay for a high-end head coach?

30. Bears (3-14; No. 29): They would have been winless without Justin Fields.

31. Texans (3-12-1; No. 30): The Texans are the gang that couldn’t tank straight.

32. Colts (4-12-1; No. 31): The best part of giving Jeff Saturday the interim coaching job is that it gave Jim Irsay enough evidence to conclude he shouldn’t give Saturday the permanent coaching job.

Permalink 44 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

44 responses to “PFT’s final 2022 NFL power rankings

  1. Every AFC team should be glad the Steelers didn’t make the playoffs?? That’s the funniest thing I’ve ever seen on here, and that’s saying a lot!

  2. 49ers #1? The Chiefs beat them. They almost lost to The Raiders. The Bills should be 1 with the Chiefs 1B

  3. Do you guys honestly think Chiefs are the third best team in the league? If you had the Bengals at 2 I’d understand. Josh Allen isn’t even a top 3 MVP candidate this year. The Bills have one less game and have injuries all over the place going into the playoffs. You also have them ahead of the Eagles and Bengals. Makes no sense. Doesn’t pass the eye test or stat test. Not with the ups and downs that team has had. Media narrative.

    The Niners look like the most complete and dominant team in the NFL. I could see them steam rolling just about everyone.

  4. Non playoff Lions ranked over other playoff teams?
    Mike, please. Cmon now. The lions finished strong but they finished out of the playoffs. Great story. but the story is over (for now)

  5. I don’t enjoy validating my statements on here by using the “as a (insert team name here) fan” statement. That being said, as a Vikings fan, I totally agree with the stance on our ranking and prospects vs the G-men. We consistently land somewhere between barely good enough, and bent over.

  6. As a Packer fan, you put them too high. At the same time, it’s foolish to say they couldn’t deliver when the pressure was on, since they beat the Dolphins and Vikings in games they had to win before flopping against the Lions.

  7. How non playoff teams are in the top 14 and playoff teams are not is beyond logic. Bucs with a losing record are in the top 14….go figure.

  11. I would put the Bengals ahead of the Eagles and the Chiefs ahead of the Bills. The bottom 6 you could shuffle into any order.

  13. The Bengals should be ahead of the chiefs. They should be number three behind Buffalo and San Francisco.

  14. 49ers have beaten three teams with winning records, Dolphins, Chargers, and Seahawks. And they got wrecked by the Chiefs. They had a shockingly soft schedule (.417 the lowest in the league this year) and are getting way too much hype because of that.

  15. Iggles fans are gonna roll out the underdog thing again ,you watch ! Philly can’t handle being the lead dog !

  16. Absolutely love seeing the Lions at #7 ahead of several playoff teams. That’s respect. Let’s see what they do in the draft and free agency but to me they are the team to beat in the NFCN in 2023.

    The other three comments in the rest of the NFCN is spot on as well

  18. Bengals still not ranked higher than the Chiefs despite beating them three times in 2022, and closing the season on an 8 game win streak.
    Why is it so hard for some people to accept that Cincinnati is actually a really good team?

  21. Confused why people are high on the Giants and not the Seahawks
    Giants started 6-1, then went 3-6-1 over the rest of the year
    Seahawks started 6-3 and went 3-5 over the rest of their year

    Both teams feel extremely similar + the Seahawks beat the Giants by 14 earlier this year

  22. If the Niners win the SB with a rookie QB and a 14-game winning streak, then the script will be written by a writer the NFL hired from Hollywood. No way, this will happen. It could only happen if the other 31 owners allowed for Jed York to sit at the pigs table.

  23. Commanders beat Green Bay, had a better record overall in a tougher division but ranked lower than Green Bay? How does that work exactly?

  24. The Steelers had a nice finish to bad early season, but other than the Ravens and possibly the Chargers no AFC team would have been fearful of playing them in the playoffs.
    In their final 5 games against teams with a winning record they went 1-4 with the one win against an injury-plagued Ravens.

  25. Why didn’t they pivot to Stidham earlier? Carr’s issue was throwing too many INTs not his production. Carr’s INT% was 2.8, Stidham’s was 3.6, and it’s 5.3 for his career. You run Carr out of the building for throwing too many picks, then cheer this guy who throws more picks.

  27. The chiefs are ranked way to high as they need the refs help to beat the terrible Raiders & Bronco’s!!

  28. 4. Eagles (14-3; No. 4): Lately, they’re not looking like the team they’ve been.

    Yeah, injuries will do that to a team BUT they will be fully healthy for the playoffs. Keep counting them out

  29. The Bengals are winning the Superbowl. You guys wll go back to slobbering over Mahomes and Allen next year again.

  30. I don’t know about the Bears… I think they could have won more than 3 games if they had a quarterback that could actually throw the ball for more than 149 yards per game.

  33. Just a friendly reminder that the 49ers still have not beaten a top team this season.
    In their only major test this season they were blown out by KC.

    Stop the 49er’s are the best team insanity, they won’t even make the NFCCG!

  36. ————————-
    goodvibes says:
    January 10, 2023 at 9:16 am
    Do you guys honestly think Chiefs are the third best team in the league? If you had the Bengals at 2 I’d understand. Josh Allen isn’t even a top 3 MVP candidate this year. The Bills have one less game and have injuries all over the place going into the playoffs. You also have them ahead of the Eagles and Bengals. Makes no sense. Doesn’t pass the eye test or stat test. Not with the ups and downs that team has had. Media narrative.
    ————————-
    The Bills injurqy siwtuation is getting better, exc

  37. ————————-
    goodvibes says:
    January 10, 2023 at 9:16 am
    Do you guys honestly think Chiefs are the third best team in the league? If you had the Bengals at 2 I’d understand. Josh Allen isn’t even a top 3 MVP candidate this year. The Bills have one less game and have injuries all over the place going into the playoffs. You also have them ahead of the Eagles and Bengals. Makes no sense. Doesn’t pass the eye test or stat test. Not with the ups and downs that team has had. Media narrative.
    ————————
    The Bills injury situation is getting better, except obviously Miller. The Chief’s got beat by both the Bills and Bengals this year. They were “given” the title and a weeks rest.

  38. The Vikings game will be determined by the first two possessions.

    The NFL will mandate the Bills win the SB after Hamlin returns to the lineup.

  39. People getting bent and into their feelings…the power rankings are a take on if teams played today, who’s playing the best now, not who made the playoffs.

  40. I’m a Niners fan, but the AFC overall is stronger this year than the NFC, and most of the top AFC teams would stomp us, as the Chiefs did earlier in the year.

  41. Reno Hightower says:
    January 10, 2023 at 10:04 am
    The Bengals are winning the Superbowl. You guys wll go back to slobbering over Mahomes and Allen next year again.

    ——

    As if the media doesn’t slobber all over Joe Burrow, too. Come on, man.

  42. I’d love to see PFT rate the officials every week.

    Now that would bring out the comments.

  44. So sick of the “Howlettes” in Washington begging to have Sam Howl to start. He’s a rookie. And from what I saw, aside from running, he is inaccurate and doesn’t allow plays to develop. He had ONE good pass. He’s not that good and he appears to be slow at reading defenses – something that he also had problems with in college!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.