PFT’s NFL 2022 offensive rookie of the year: Brock Purdy

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 10, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
From Mr. Irrelevant to Offensive Rookie of the Year. Brock Purdy has had an extraordinary year.

Purdy, the 49ers quarterback who started the season as the third-stringer, and ended up in the playoffs, is PFT’s pick for the NFL’s 2022 offensive rookie of the year.

Just a few months ago, most football fans didn’t know who Purdy was, or if they did it was only because he earned the “Mr. Irrelevant” label as the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft. But after both starter Trey Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo went down, the 49ers had no choice but to turn to Purdy. And he was outstanding.

When Lance was lost in Week Two, the 49ers appeared to still be in good shape because they had Garoppolo, who led them to the NFC Championship Game a year ago. But when Garoppolo went down with six games to go, many expected the 49ers to collapse. Instead, the 49ers went 6-0 with Purdy, and he didn’t just manage, he thrived: Purdy actually averaged more yards per pass than either Garoppolo or Lance and had a higher passer rating than either Garoppolo or Lance.

Not only do the 49ers not miss their top two quarterbacks, they may actually be better positioned to win the Super Bowl with Purdy than they would have been with either Garoppolo or Lance. That makes Purdy our choice for offensive rookie of the year.

But Purdy isn’t the only offensive rookie who’s worthy of recognition this season. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett wasn’t quite as effective as Purdy, but he also played very well for a first-year quarterback. The Jets’ Garrett Wilson was an impressive receiving threat in an offense that didn’t have a good quarterback to throw him the ball. Saints receiver Chris Olave and Packers receiver Christian Watson both had flashes of greatness. Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce was a bright spot on a bad team. And Chargers left tackle Jamaree Salyer, a sixth-round pick who wasn’t expected to start as a rookie, ended up playing every snap from Week Four on and stabilizing a Chargers offensive line that could have collapsed after Rashawn Slater went down.

  1. Offensive rookie of the year for walking into a loaded offense and not burning it down? Zach Wilson would look great in that offense. Plenty of rookies did more with a lot less this year.

  3. tgsot says:
    January 10, 2023 at 3:07 pm
    Offensive rookie of the year for walking into a loaded offense and not burning it down? Zach Wilson would look great in that offense. Plenty of rookies did more with a lot less this year.

    Jets have similar offense..good line..good rbs..Wrs…stop it..wilson was a top pick and now after this season will be a backup for sure..I agree offense is loaded..but give the kid a break..last pick of the draft..doing better then most Ever expected..

  5. If you’re giving a poy award to a guy that played just 6 games, I hope Hurts isn’t docked in mvp votes for missing a few games. Garrett should probably get it considering he put up 83/1100/4 without a qb.

  6. Enough of this ridiculousness.
    He started five games. If that small sample size is enough to qualify for that award then Breece Hall is just as valid a selection, and he’s not.
    Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson each had 1000 yard seasons despite mediocre to turrible QBs. They each deserve it far more than Purdy.
    Brock Purdy came into an ideal environment and played well against some bad teams. That’s nowhere near enough to qualify him for rookie of the year unless your goal is to make that award a QB-exclusive one like the MVP has become.

  7. He only played six games. Not a mention of the rookie leading rusher, K9. Absolutely amazing.

  9. Lots of crybabies in the comments. This is Brock Purdy’s year. Maybe try watching him play.

  11. Brock Purdy was dropped in a perfect situation where it would’ve been almost impossible to fail. Put Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell or Desmond Ridder on that Niners team and they would put up similar numbers.

    My vote for OROY would go to Garrett Wilson who had over 1,100 receiving yards despite historically awful QB play or Chris Olave who past 1,000 receiving yards with Dalton/Winston behind center.

  12. Remember, this is the PFT award, not the actual award. I don’t see NFL writers giving this guy the award with only 6 starts under his belt (though he played very well) Saying he is a product of a great team is also not really fair, he did benefit, but the sample size is not good enought and they played a bunch of crap teams: Cards, Raiders, Bucs, Commanders..Kenneth Walker III ran for 1k and scored 9 TDs, he is a solid option who definitely played a big part in getting the Seahawks into the playoffs, and he was banged up, so those numbers should have been bigger.

    Garrett Wilson played on a middling Jets team who had a ridiculous QB Carousel and he played very well for them esp considering their run game took a big hit with Bryce Hall going down.

    You gotta show Dameon Pierce a lot of love for this award too, and his team STUNK.

  13. This is a joke, right? Only 6 games with the league’s best defense to bail him out of bad situations.

  14. What he’s done is awesome, but this is just too QB-centric. A rookie should at least play half the season to be eligible.

