New coaching staff for the Denver Broncos
Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is going to be a busy man this week.

The Colts have also requested to interview Evero for their head coaching vacancy, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Evero just completed his first season as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator, leading the unit to a No. 7 finish in yards allowed and No. 14 finish in points allowed.

He was previously the Rams’ secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

The Broncos are reportedly interviewing Evero for their head coaching vacancy on Tuesday. The Texans have also requested to interview Evero.

1 responses to “Report: Colts request interview with Ejiro Evero

  1. The problem in Indy is the GM. Ballard needs to go. He’s admitting he screwed it up. Why allow him to screw up more ?
    Cut the cord and start fresh.

