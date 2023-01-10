Ron Rivera: We’re going into this offseason’s QB search in a much better place

Getty Images

The Commanders went into the 2022 offseason looking for the right answer at quarterback and they didn’t find it.

A trade for Carson Wentz didn’t spark a rebound in the quarterback’s play and Taylor Heinicke‘s run of wins after Wentz’ finger injury ran into a brick wall in the final week of the season. That led to a move back to Wentz for Week 17 and rookie Sam Howell made his NFL debut in Week 18.

Howell figures to be back, but the Commanders need to find a surer thing at starter than they’ve had in head coach Ron Rivera’s three seasons with the team. At a Tuesday press conference, Rivera shared why he’s confident that this search for a quarterback will play out more successfully.

“I think going into it, we’re in a much better place,” Rivera said.

Rivera and General Manager Martin Mayhew said the team will evaluate all routes of adding a quarterback as the offseason unfolds. With the sale of the team looming, making the right choice will probably be necessary for everyone to keep their jobs in Washington beyond 2023.