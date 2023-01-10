Ryan Poles: I’d have to be “absolutely blown away” to take a QB at No. 1

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2023, 12:16 PM EST
The Bears wound up with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft when they lost and the Texans won in Week 18 and General Manager Ryan Poles was asked about the plans for that pick at a Tuesday press conference.

Quarterbacks are always in the discussion for the top pick, but the Bears have Justin Fields heading into his third season. That made the team’s commitment to Fields one of the topics of conversation.

Poles said the team will evaluate the entire draft class and that Fields needs to improve as a passer, but that he’s “excited” about the direction Fields is headed and that he will have to be “absolutely blown away” in order to use the pick on a quarterback.

Selecting a player from a different position isn’t the only other option for the team, of course. The Bears could also get blown away by a trade offer for the pick and use the assets to build a stronger team around Fields for the 2023 season.

Any decision the Bears make will have a lot of bearing on how the rest of the first round plays out in April.

  1. You don’t even have a mediocre QB on your team – you have a running back who is pretending. You’d be wise to upgrade that position because he is a documented loser.

  2. I’d only take Bryce Young to replace Fields. I’d probably do it. I don’t care that he is small. The kid has it all but the prototypical size. Teams would give up a 1 and a 2 to get Fields.

  4. DON’T dismiss taking a QB for number one but build hype that you’re picking one so that someone will give you a trade-worthy offer to trade down to a 3-10th pick with a couple extra picks included (maybe next year’s #1 and so on). It isn’t 100% unrealistic to consider moving Fields to a RB/Wildcat position as he has running skills… main concern is the lack of QB skills with the pass (granted he’s had below average receivers to work with… and the play calling wasn’t exactly set up for him to succeed)

