Shift of Thursday Night Football to streaming drops average NFL viewership from 17.1 million to 16.7 million

Posted by Mike Florio on January 10, 2023, 4:59 PM EST
The shift of Thursday Night Football from Fox to Amazon was expected to decrease total viewership of NFL games in 2022. And it did.

Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, the NFL averaged 16.7 million viewers for the 2022 regular season. That’s a three-percent dip from 2021, when average viewership was 17.1 million.

Karp notes that, but for the natural drop in viewership when shifting a major package from broadcast TV to streaming, viewership likely would have increased by a percentage in the low single digits.

For Fox, CBS and NBC, the average went up from 2021 to 2022. For  ESPN, Amazon, and NFL Network, the number went down.

NBC had the highest average viewership, at 19.9 million. It also had the highest average viewership for all NFL pregame shows at 7.24 million, despite my continued involvement in it.

  1. Are you sure it wasn’t because of the horrendous games that they had on Thursday nights?

  2. Barely a drop at all. Good to see these dinosaurs finally moving into the 21st century.

  agluttonforpunishment says:
    January 10, 2023 at 5:05 pm

    Are you sure it wasn’t because of the horrendous games that they had on Thursday nights?
    —————-

    Can you honestly say that this year was different than any of the previous years?

    The most watched game every week is the Sunday night one on NBC. NBC averaged 19.9 mil, the “horrendous” Thursday games are averaging around 16.9 mil, around 15% less than what is arguably the best game of the week (considering they are picking the teams playing months before the season starts), so all-in-all you say it is really that much of a drop off even before..

  4. Ugh. I would question those numbers.

    You really wanna believe as many people pay for bloody Amazon prime as have cable? And those people are NFL fans.

    The difference is 400k. Statistically insignificant.

    Sorry, I’m just not buying it.

  5. Think Amazon has to be happy with this. Still many don’t subscribe to streaming sources. Unless you have broadband it just doesn’t work.

  6. I don’t think the issue is streaming but rather paying $139.99 per year to watch games that were free a year ago. It’s one thing to pay a TV streaming service monthly and another to pay a movie streaming service on top of that TV streaming service you use. Poor choice by the NFL in my opinion.

  8. It takes me 10 minutes to get to the game on Amazon Prime and it took me one second to get to it last year. I rarely watched because it just wasn’t worth it.

  9. I think Amazon did just fine. I pick and choose what i want to watch in the pregame and the announcing team is a lot better than I thought it would be.

    Amazon looked like they had been doing this for years. Meanwhile the CBS teams at some of these games can’t even follow the ball for 5-10 plays per game. We’re always watching player standing around while the ball is moving on the field.

  10. It takes me 10 minutes to get it going, too. Plus, the picture pixilates. Feels like old technology. I watched the games anyway.

